Free seafront parking to resume after backlash

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Plans to revert to free parking at a popular seafront location have been approved following a major backlash from residents.

The decision was made by Neath Port Talbot Council after continued opposition from members of the public to the charges that were introduced at the Princess Margaret Way lay-bys along Aberavon beach-front earlier in 2025.

Many residents had said they felt the charges were not affordable and could eventually cause parking pressures in other parts of the town as well as reducing the number of visitors who come to the popular beach-front.

Frustration

They also caused frustrations for many users due to the lack of cash payment options in the area with payment accessed through an app or phone-based systems.

The move led to the creation of a petition with thousands of signatures from locals in order to fight the decision and “make the beach more accessible” – along with a public meeting that was organised to give feedback to the council.

At a special cabinet meeting held on August 4, 2025, cabinet members considered the feedback that was given as well as that which was heard at a recent council scrutiny session held in July 2025.

‘Strength of feeling’

They said after the “strength of feeling” that was shown by residents over the charges they would now revert to free parking as soon as possible in the on-street layby bays along Princess Margaret Way.

A council spokesperson said: “The transition to free layby parking will first require the removal of existing signage and the official reversal of the summertime layby parking charges.

“Then, new traffic regulations will be put in place giving free layby parking

under a ‘two hour no return’ basis (marking the end of the transition

period).

“No enforcement of the layby parking charges will be carried out in

the transition to the new arrangement.”

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Cen Phillips of Coedffranc West said with the authority facing a number of financial pressures the parking charges had been put in place in order to help set a balanced budget- however, he also acknowledged that in this case the measure hadn’t worked.

He said: “With hindsight now it’s clear that this particular measure hasn’t worked in the way that had been hoped in a number of different ways and under those circumstances I think it’s absolutely right that we listen, learn, and put things right in order to move forward.”

The council’s leader, Councillor Steve Hunt added: “It was made very clear to us at that meeting how important the laybys are to people’s mental health and how important they are to local businesses and community groups and we listened and have now reverted to free parking for these laybys.”

