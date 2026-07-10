Free shuttle bus to operate between Cardigan and National Eisteddfod

Nation Cymru staff

Visitors to the National Eisteddfod of Wales 2026 will be able to take advantage of a free shuttle bus service between Cardigan town centre and Eisteddfod y Garreg Las Maes in Llantood from 01 to 08 August.

Festival goers have been told to keep an eye out for signs for ‘Bws yr Arglwydd Rhys’, which will operate daily from 7.00am until midnight throughout the first week of August.

The shuttle service, which is free and fully funded by Ceredigion County Council, will provide a convenient and sustainable way to travel to the Maes, while also giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy everything Cardigan has to offer.

The bus will depart from Finch Square, Cardigan on the hour, every hour and also depart from the Eisteddfod Maes on the half hour, every hour. It will be completely free of charge, and there will be no need to book in advance.

Visitors are encouraged to park in one of the town’s car parks before boarding the bus from Finch Square bus stop, SA43 1BS.

The initiative provides the perfect opportunity to explore Cardigan in the daytime and throughout the evening. With its independent shops, cafes and restaurants, as well as Cardigan Castle the birthplace of the first Eisteddfod held in 1176, it will be a way to learn more about Lord Rhys himself as we mark the 850th anniversary of that historic event.

A number of the town’s independent shops, cafes and restaurants are also running special offers throughout the week as well as providing a warm welcome to visitors.

Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for the Economy and Regeneration, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this service during the Eisteddfod.

“It provides an easy way for people to travel to the Maes while also giving the opportunity to discover Cardigan during this special year marking 850 years since the first Eisteddfod at Cardigan Castle, as well as supporting the local businesses that make Cardigan so special.”

Further information about the Eisteddfod is available on Ceredigion County Council’s National Eisteddfod webpage: Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru; and full details about the festival can be found on the National Eisteddfod’s official website: 2026 | Eisteddfod