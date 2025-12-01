Free soft drinks scheme re-launched for designated drivers

Designated drivers across south Wales will once again receive free or discounted soft drinks as part of South Wales Police’s DES Scheme.

Now in its fourth year, the initiative will run over the Christmas period until the start of January and includes participation from over 100 premises across the force area.

A designated driver is someone who abstains from drinking alcohol to act as the responsible driver. The aim of the DES scheme is to promote responsible drinking with road safety in mind.

Customers who make themselves known to bar staff as the designated driver – or as ‘DES’ – will be given a wristband, enabling them to receive free or discounted draught soft drinks or squash.

Whether this offer lasts all night, or for a stipulated amount of drinks, is determined by each individual licensed premises, as they are the ones covering the costs. South Wales Police provides posters and wristbands to advertise the scheme.

The force highlighted how it can sometimes be a burden being the designated driver but hope that the scheme will encourage more people to be aware of the serious consequences of drink driving and the importance of being safe on the roads.

They added: “There is no way to know how much you can drink and stay under the limit, since it can depend on your weight, age, metabolism, the amount of food you’ve eaten and other factors.

“It’s impossible to get alcohol out of your system quickly, it always takes time. A shower, a cup of coffee or other ways of ‘sobering up’ may make you feel better but won’t remove the alcohol from your system.

“If you’ve been out drinking, you may still be affected by alcohol the next day and could lose your licence if you drive and are still over the legal limit.

“The biggest risk you take when driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is the risk of causing a collision.

“Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is extremely dangerous and can affect your driving in numerous ways.

“Alcohol and drugs can also create a false confidence which can lead to an increase in risk-taking behaviour, which puts your life and the lives of others in danger.”

South Wales Police encouraged licensed premises who would like to take part in the ‘DES’ scheme to contact their local licensing team.