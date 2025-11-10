Free tours by rail will celebrate local history, heritage and culture

A new series of free, expert-led tours by rail will allow the public to discover local heritage across north Wales in a sustainable way this autumn and winter.

The 3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership’s ‘Tours by Rail – Step into the Story’ will celebrate the stories, people and places that connect communities along the rail network.

Funded by the Community Rail Network, Community Rail Development Fund and Transport for Wales, each tour is guided by accredited Green Badge Tour Guides, Katie Crowther and Peter Evans.

Participants will travel by train between destinations across Chester and Wrexham, enjoying a locally sourced lunch along the way.

The tour schedule includes:

Tuesday 11 November 2025 : ‘Women’s Stories – highlights the lives of remarkable women who shaped Chester and Wrexham, from saints and royals to educators, medics and politicians.

Tuesday 18 November 2025 : 'The Marches' tour – journeys between Wrexham and Ruabon, tracing the ancient earthworks of Offa's and Wat's Dykes and uncovering how these landscapes shaped life along the border.

Tuesday 2 December 2025 : 'Railway 200' – celebrates two centuries of the modern railway, exploring local contributions to a transport revolution that connected communities across the world.

Tuesday 9 December 2025: 'Border Connections' – delves into the shared histories of Wrexham and Chester, revealing how people, goods and ideas have flowed across the Wales – England border for generations.

Josie Rayworth, Community Rail Officer at 3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership said: “We’re really proud to be working with our local partners on such a unique project.

“Tours by Rail brings people together to discover the amazing stories, places and connections that make our region so special, all while encouraging more sustainable travel.”

Paul Webster, Regions Support Manager at Community Rail Network said: “These bespoke visitor experiences offer a unique and relaxing way to take in the heritage and beauty of this region and one which we are proud to support.

“Experiencing the history of local destinations, their culture and cuisine will be so much more enjoyable with travel by train included as an integral part of these tours.”

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategic Lead at Transport for Wales said: “Using the public transport network to discover attractions and support local economies is fantastic, 3 Counties Connected continue to deliver innovative projects to connect communities to their railways.”

All Tours by Rail experiences are free of charge and include rail travel and lunch. With only eight spaces available on each tour, participants are encouraged to book early.

The Tours by Rail – Step into the Story events collection can be viewed and booked here