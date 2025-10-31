Free travel for military personnel and veterans on days of remembrance

Transport for Wales is offering free travel on rail services and all TrawsCymru bus services for military personnel during this year’s Remembrance period.

As part of an industry-wide initiative, the offer of free travel is open to serving military personnel and veterans.

Eligible individuals will be entitled to free travel on all Transport for Wales rail services on the following dates:

Friday 7 November 2025 – For travel to and from Cardiff Central Station only to attend the TfW Remembrance Service

Sunday 9 November 2025 – Remembrance Sunday

Tuesday 11 November 2025 – Armistice Day

The offer will also be available on all TrawsCymru bus services on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day only.

Free travel is granted to serving members of the Armed Forces in uniform and serving personnel and veterans not in uniform, who can present one of the following forms of identification:

A valid MOD90 Ministry of Defence-issued identity card

A Veterans Railcard, Veterans Oyster card, Ministry of Defence-issued Veterans ID

Other documentation confirming veteran status (e.g., proof of pension)

Transport for Wales say that they are “proud to honour the sacrifices of those who’ve served our country again this year”.