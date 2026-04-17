Freeport chief steps down less than two years after taking the job

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

The Chief Executive Officer of the south-west Wales based Celtic Freeport has stepped down from her role less than two years after first taking the job.

The Celtic Freeport announced that Luciana Ciubotariu had stepped down from her position as CEO on April 16, 2026.

While no further detail on the resignation was given a representative speaking on behalf of the Celtic Freeport Board said they would like to thank Luciana for her contribution to the development of the Celtic Freeport, and wished her every success in the future.

Ms Ciubotariu, who was formerly part of the senior management team of the Thames Freeport in London, started her role in May of 2024, where she headed up the early foundation stages of the Welsh freeport plans.

The move comes just weeks after Neath Port Talbot Council agreed to enter a memorandum of understanding with the UK and Welsh Governments, Pembrokeshire County Council, and Celtic Freeport Company Limited.

This was intended to formalise the authority as the accountable body for the freeport moving forward as it enters its “delivery phase”.

The freeport project was opened in November 2024 and is part of a bid between Associated British Ports, Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council, and the Port of Milford Haven.

Freeports are described as special areas within the UK’s borders where different economic regulations apply such as tax incentives for eligible businesses within them.

A statement released by the Freeport said: “During her time as Chief Executive, Luciana led the organisation through the approval of its Full Business Case and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the UK Government and Welsh Government.

“This will unlock £25 million of public investment for the Celtic Freeport and represents a significant milestone in the wider investment programme across the region.

“The Celtic Freeport Board would like to thank Luciana for her contribution to the development of the Celtic Freeport and wishes her every success in the future.

“Further updates regarding the recruitment of a new CEO will be shared in due course.”