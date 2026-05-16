Freeport confirms appointment of interim chief executive

Mark Mansfield

Celtic Freeport has appointed Cathy Hall as interim chief executive just weeks after the organisation’s previous boss stepped down less than two years into the role.

Hall, who also works with Associated British Ports, has already played a key part in the Freeport’s development, including helping secure the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the UK and Welsh governments.

The appointment comes after former chief executive Luciana Ciubotariu left the role in April.

Ciubotariu, who joined the Celtic Freeport in May 2024 after previously serving in the senior management team at Thames Freeport in London, oversaw the project through its early stages and the approval of its full business case.

During her tenure, the Freeport also secured an agreement expected to unlock £25 million in public investment.

Her departure was announced on April 16, with the Celtic Freeport thanking her for her contribution and wishing her success for the future.

The latest appointment comes as the project moves into what has been described as its “delivery phase”.

Last month, Neath Port Talbot Council agreed to enter a memorandum of understanding with the UK and Welsh governments, Pembrokeshire County Council and Celtic Freeport Company Limited, formally establishing the council as the accountable body for the scheme.

The freeport project, officially launched in November 2024, is a partnership between Associated British Ports, Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven.

Freeports are designated economic zones where businesses can benefit from tax incentives and simplified customs arrangements designed to attract investment and create jobs.

Experience

Chris Martin, interim chair of the Celtic Freeport, said Hall’s experience and involvement in the project made her well placed to lead the next stage of development.

He said: “Cathy has been closely involved in the Freeport’s journey to date and brings both experience and insight to this role.

“She understands the scale of our ambition and the opportunity ahead.

“As we move into delivery, her leadership will be key to maintaining momentum and ensuring we translate plans into tangible impact. The Board is delighted to welcome her as Interim Chief Executive.”