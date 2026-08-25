French police ran over woman amid rising migrant violence, charity says

George Lithgow, PA Political and Home Affairs Correspondent

A mother trying to cross the English Channel to the UK was injured when French police ran over her leg in a motorised buggy, a charity has claimed.

Utopia 56, an organisation working on beaches used for small boat launches, has reported an increase in French police use of violence in recent months.

The NGO said it had met 2,720 people so far this year who have reported being victims of French police violence, compared with 1,954 over the same period last year.

It said the buggy incident happened in July while police were pursuing a group running on the beach.

A three-year-old child was found alone on a boat while his pregnant mother was held on shore by French Police in a separate incident, the group said.

Campaigners say increased border security results in more dangerous crossing attempts and migrant deaths.

British-funded police units patrolling France’s northern beaches have taken an increasingly proactive approach to blocking crossing attempts after the new UK-France deal was signed in April.

Officers prevented 185 “small boat crossing events” in the three months after the new deal – defined as stopping launches, seizing equipment including boats, engines and lifejackets, and arresting smugglers.

Angele Vettorello, Utopia 56’s advocacy co-ordinator, said: “The French and UK governments claim to be saving lives through police operations.

“All we see, however, are entire teams in riot gear, dangerous driving, sometimes lethal weapons used without regard for the vulnerability of those present, and tear gas canisters fired indiscriminately, including in dune areas during a heat wave.”

“Only a complete overhaul of the asylum system in Europe and the opening of safe passage routes for everyone will put an end to the business model of smuggling networks – which, incidentally, allows governments to shirk their responsibility for the situation at the border – while preventing people from risking their lives.”

Border Security Command’s Charlie Eastaugh has previously said French officers “are not shy in taking bold action” to prevent launches “where it is safe and lawful to do so”.

Footage recently released by the Home Office captured the moment French officers were attacked by migrants as they intercepted the launch of a boat.

The video showed migrants wearing life jackets appearing to throw objects at the police to try to keep them away from their dinghy.

The officers then used Pava spray before slashing the inflatable boat with a knife.

Smuggling gangs appear to have changed their tactics and started loading more people into single boats.

Earlier this month, a record 230 people made the journey in a single boat.

Ministers have been keen to stress that the number of successful crossings is going down.

Some 15,897 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year, down 43% on the same time last year, and an 18% drop from the same point in 2024.

Reform UK has proposed using the Royal Navy to intercept and transport migrants to France or Belgium, describing the scheme as a humanitarian response.

But France has said the plan “would be a violation of French sovereignty as well as a violation of maritime law and international law”.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

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