French riot police now working to stop small boat crossings – Starmer

Christopher McKeon and Helen Corbett, in Evian, Press Association Political Staff

French riot police are now operating on the country’s northern beaches under a deal aimed at deterring small boat crossings, the Prime Minister has announced.

At the G7 summit in Evian, Sir Keir Starmer said the new unit had been deployed as part of a “landmark” deal with France that stopped almost half of all attempted crossings in May.

The deal, agreed in April, has seen 50 officers from the Compagnie Republicaine de Securite (CRS), France’s main anti-riot unit, sent to the Channel coast.

They have reinforced the existing detachment of 75 specialist officers from the Compagnie de Marche established last year.

The Prime Minister said: “These elite units are just one element of the landmark deal between our countries that is taking our collaboration to the next level.

“Operations like this meant that almost half of all attempted crossings were halted by the French last month – so we’re boosting them further to continue to drive down crossings.”

In exchange, the UK has agreed to pay France up to £662 million over five years to support beach patrols.

Downing Street said a surge in joint law enforcement operations since the deal was agreed had already seen 40% of attempted crossings halted in May.

Despite these efforts, some 2,726 people still made the crossing to Britain in May, around 1,000 fewer than made the journey over the same month last year.

Additional officers are expected to be deployed during the summer months, when good weather means there are more attempts to cross the Channel.

Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary, said: “We are putting the pressure exactly where it needs to be – on French beaches, targeting the criminal gangs and stopping launches before they can happen.”

The announcement comes after 710 people crossed the Channel in small boats on Monday, the largest total for a single day so far this year.

The incident, which involved 11 boats, came after a two-week stretch during which no crossings were made.

So far, some 9,852 people have made the journey this year, 40% less than at the same point in 2025 and 14% less than at the same point in 2024.