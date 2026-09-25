Fresh bid to reopen quarry a decade after plans were rejected

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A revised bid to reopen a quarry a decade after the proposal was refused is expected to be put forward following a public consultation.

A deadline to submit comments to the developers behind the proposals to extract secondary aggregates from the former Tir Pentwys Quarry, near Pontypool, is looming with a Monday, September 28 closing date.

The consultation is required before a formal planning application can be submitted to Torfaen Borough Council.

Its planning department would then also run a consultation giving people the opportunity to comment, as well as seeking expert opinion from statutory bodies including Natural Resources Wales, heritage body Cadw and the Coal Authority.

Developers Peakman Ltd signalled its intention to reopen the quarry when it asked Torfaen Borough Council in May and October 2022 the extent of information it would need to provide in any planning application and whether an environmental impact assessment would be required.

It made the same application to Blaenau Gwent Council as a proposed 10.5-kilometre long access, or haul road, would run to the junction of the B4248 Blaenavon Road, most of which is the neighbouring borough.

A planning application to reopen the quarry was previously refused by Torfaen Borough Council with the decision upheld on appeal in 2016.

However the authority still has to identify a “landbank” of aggregate material in its development plan, and at present there is no site in the borough with permission in place.

Torfaen council’s planning department has stated in its development plan monitoring report the 2016 application was “mainly” refused over access issues and a resumption of quarrying could be acceptable.

The report stated talks over a future planning application are continuing while the council, which is working on new joint local development plan with Blaenau Gwent, will address the failure to have identified a permitted aggregate landbank as it develops the joint plan.

Secondary aggregates are materials derived from other industrial processes including colliery spoil.

Environmental impact assessment

In response to the 2022 application for a “scoping opinion” the council said an environmental impact assessment with any planning application would need to address ecology, water, noise, dust and air quality management as well as any impact on Blaenavon’s UNESCO recognised world heritage status and registered ancient monuments.

SLR Consulting, which has run the pre-application consultation for Peakman Ltd, has placed copies of its plans and supporting documentation in libraries at Pontypool, Blaenavon, Abertillery, Blaina and Brynmawr.

Anyone wishing to comment can write to SLR Consulting at Standard Court, Park Row, Nottingham, NG1 6GN or email [email protected].

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