Fresh calls for sand to be returned to north Wales beach once dubbed UK’s most disappointing

Emily Price

A Welsh Conservative Member of the Senedd has made fresh calls for sand to be returned to a popular north Wales beach that was once labelled the UK’s most disappointing.

In 2014, the sand on North Shore Beach in Llandudno was replaced with 50,000 tonnes of heavy quarry rock and boulders as part of an emergency flood defence scheme.

It came after several severe winter storms which caused Conwy Council to raise fears that rising sea levels could threaten seafront hotels and residential properties.

The local authority had previously removed old wooden breakwater groynes, which caused the natural sand to wash away quickly.

Instead of replacing the lost sand or rebuilding the timber groynes, the council piled up massive rocks and stones on the shoreline.

In 2021, Conwy Council backed an ambitious £24 million sea defence scheme that aimed to remove the rocky cobbles and restore the sand alongside new wooden groynes.

However, the plan ultimately collapsed over funding rejections from the previous Labour Welsh Government.

Ministers argued that spending millions of pounds in extra cash to swap rocks for sand provided zero additional flood protection.

Under the strict rules of the coastal risk grant funding scheme, the Welsh Government would only fund the most cost-effective engineering solution to prevent flooding – and aesthetically pleasing sand did not qualify.

In June 2024, the beach was voted the most disappointing in the UK.

Just months earlier, then Climate Change Minister Julie James provided another justification for blocking plans to return sand to the beach, citing environmental concerns.

The Labour minister argued that importing the massive amounts of tropical hardwood required to build the timber groynes would contribute to global deforestation.

Member of the Senedd for Bangor Conwy Môn Janet Finch-Saunders has been campaigning to get North Shore Beach returned to its former glory as a sandy beach since the stones were dumped there.

She said: “While quarry rocks were dumped on the once beautiful sandy beach as part of flood prevention works, sand has been deemed a suitable sea defence on both Rhos-on-Sea and Colwyn Bay beaches.

“This means that we can protect our community while restoring North Beach to its former glory.

“As we have hundreds of hotels, guest houses and a diverse, wonderful high street, they would greatly benefit from more visitors and locals alike enjoying their time on our beautiful beaches.

“I call on Conwy County Borough Council to take immediate action to restore our North Shore Beach to its former glory, which will have environmental, social and economic benefits for Llandudno.”

Conwy Council says it would support the introduction of a sand-based sea defence if a suitable grant scheme could be found.

Cllr Michael Priestley, Cabinet Member for Environment, Roads and Infrastructure, said: “Llandudno’s North Shore plays an important role in protecting the town from coastal flooding, and any future solution must continue to provide a robust level of protection for residents, businesses and infrastructure.

“However, I would support the introduction of a sand-based sea defence if a viable scheme can be developed and funded.

“I would be more than happy to work alongside Janet Finch-Saunders MS and other partners to explore potential funding opportunities that could help deliver a solution which both protects the coastline and enhances the beach for residents and visitors alike.”

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