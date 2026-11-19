Nation.Cymru staff

Campaigners are urging local councillors to oppose plans for a military radar station as residents get a fresh chance to comment on the scheme.

Pembrokeshire County Council received 1,121 objections and one representation in favour during an earlier consultation on the Ministry of Defence’s plans for 27 radar dishes at Cawdor Barracks. The deadline for the new round of comments is 10 December.

Welsh ministers will decide whether the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) project goes ahead, but the council’s planning committee can still give its view. In an open letter, campaign group PARC Against DARC has urged councillors to recommend refusal.

The fresh consultation follows the committee’s meeting on 3 November, when councillors were told that the application needed to be publicised again because of a conflict with the local development plan over the radar station’s visual impact.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has objected on landscape grounds, and Natural Resources Wales has also raised concerns. Opponents say the dishes would damage the landscape of the St Davids peninsula.

PARC said it was pursuing a complaint about the council officers’ report prepared for the committee. It argues that officers gave too little weight to the landscape objections and too much to the MoD’s case for the military benefits of the site.

The group, which has held demonstrations outside planning meetings in July and November, has set up an online tool allowing residents to send objections. It says around 20,000 people have signed its petition against the project.

The UK, US and Australia agreed in 2023 to develop a network of radar stations to track objects in space. The MoD says the Pembrokeshire installation would work alongside sites in the other two countries to provide global coverage and help protect satellites. Campaigners argue that the project would contribute to the militarisation of space.

Conflicts

Planning Minister Siân Gwenllian called in the application in July. Her letter to the council cited potential conflicts with national planning policy on landscape and ecology, as well as the national security implications and the level of public interest. An independent planning inspector will report to ministers before they make their decision.

Mid and South Pembrokeshire Labour MP Henry Tufnell, who supports the scheme, has criticised the call-in. He argues that the project would bring jobs and investment to the county and that the decision should have stayed with the council.

An MoD spokesperson previously said: “Darc is critical to the UK’s national resilience and security.”

The campaign’s open letter and objection form are available on the PARC Against DARC website.