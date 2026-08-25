Fresh delays pile pressure on congested border town

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh border town already battling chronic congestion is facing further traffic delays as major work continues on one of the Severn crossings.

Businesses and residents in Chepstow say resurfacing work on the M48 Severn Bridge is adding to pressure on a road network already affected by a weight restriction on the crossing and the closure of the Old Wye Bridge.

National Highways, the UK Government agency responsible for both Severn crossings, said it has planned the resurfacing work during the quieter summer period but its knock on impact is still being felt on the town’s strained road network.

Niki Arden, a director of Chepstow Fuels and County Marquees, based on the Bulwark Industrial Estate just over two miles from the bridge said: “It has definitely made a difference, getting into work has been an issue and when we have vehicles coming back over from that side they are getting back later. It has definitely affected things.”

National Highways is testing whether it can use a machine for resurfacing on a 200-metre section of the westbound bridge carriageway. That has resulted in a temporary contraflow system with traffic restricted to one narrow lane, in each direction, on the eastbound carriageway and a reduced 30 mph speed limit.

The work has also required some temporary overnight closures, lane closures and 24 hour weekend closures.

The resurfacing trial has come on top of the weight limit introduced in May 2025, that has seen the bridge closed to vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes, and added to congestion on the A466 Wye Valley Link Road and the existing pinch point at the Highbeech roundabout where it meets west and east bound traffic on the A48.

The Old Wye Bridge, that connects the town to Tutshill in England, has also been closed to traffic since October last year due to cracks in the 210-year-old, grade I-listed structure’s supporting pillars.

Sue Kingdom, secretary of Chepstow’s chamber of commerce and tourism, said members are feeling the strain of Chepstow’s creaking infrastructure.

She said: “We haven’t had complaints per say about the Severn Bridge but there are serious problems around Chepstow such as the Highbeech roundabout and the Old Wye Bridge and it is likely to get worse as people all go back to work as soon as the summer holidays are over.”

Ms Ardern, of Chepstow Fuels, said traffic is already busy before 8am and fears the impact when schools return with the bridge resurfacing expected to continue until Sunday, September 27.

“It is really bad getting in in the morning and of course the schools are not back, as soon as they do go back it will be a nightmare.”

Paul Pavia Momouthshire County Councillor for the town’s Mount Pleasant ward, said further information is still outstanding on several issues including a report that is intended to propose plans to ease congestion at Highbeech.

The Conservative said: “As elected members we still haven’t seen the Highbeech report and the Old Wye Bridge report is supposed to be produced by the end of August and there is a week left.”

Labour councillor for Bulwark and Thornwell Armand Watts said: “You can’t get into Chepstow or get out. I think it’s a lot on the community.”

The councillor also said people are finding it difficult to understand reasons for the closures: “I crossed at 9.15pm and there were three men stood there with a flask and having a chat with hard hats on.”

Significant resurfacing

Chris Pope, programme manager for National Highways, said: “The M48 Severn Bridge is very heavily used and is now in need of significant resurfacing, which is vital to keep drivers safe and the route running into the future.

“We appreciate this trial may cause some delays in the area and we’re advising road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys, especially during peak hours.

“Phased work is taking place 24/7 and with shift changes there will be different numbers of workers visible to drivers throughout the day and night. In the meantime, for the safety of the workforce, traffic management needs to stay in place.

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