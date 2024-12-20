Fresh energy in county’s rugby clubs to keep young people local

A pioneering initiative is tackling one of rural Wales’s biggest challenges: keeping young people rooted in their communities.

Llwyddo’n Lleol 2050, part of the ARFOR program, is working to address the exodus of young Welsh speakers from rural areas by proving that home can offer vibrant opportunities, cultural pride, and strong futures.

For Mared Jones, a Cardiff graduate who has returned home after time away and is part of the Aberaeron Rugby Club community, the initiative has been a game-changer.

Mared shared:”I always thought I’d have to move away to have any kind of social life or career, but these events have shown me there’s so much happening here in Ceredigion.

“It’s great to see the club alive with people my age, and it’s made me want to stay and be part of it.”

Importance

Backed by funding from the Welsh Government, Llwyddo’n Lleol supports rugby clubs in Ceredigion to host innovative, bilingual events that promote the Welsh language, strengthen local communities, and attract younger generations to stay and thrive.

With up to £1,650 available per club, the initiative is helping rugby clubs become cultural hubs where sport, community, and creativity intersect.

Gwion Dafydd, a member of Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club, explained the importance of these changes: “Our club has always been more than rugby – it’s a place for people to meet, connect, and feel part of something. Llwyddo’n Lleol has helped us bring a real buzz back, with events that draw in new faces and keep the community alive.

“This funding has enabled us to try a couple of different things, things where there would have been a bit of a risk in the past, but the musical talent available in Welsh has certainly opened our eyes here in Dôl Wiber.”

Gwion added: “By hosting events like this, we’re showing young people that there’s so much to enjoy and take pride in right here in Ceredigion. It’s about creating a space where they can see a future for themselves without needing to leave.”

Alaw Rees, Activities Officer for the Llwyddo’n Lleol 2050 project, shared her vision for the initiative: “Rugby clubs are at the heart of Ceredigion. By supporting these clubs to host vibrant events, we’re helping to keep them relevant, exciting, and full of life for all generations.

“The goal is to make these spaces inclusive and welcoming, where everyone feels they can be part of the action, whether they’re rugby fans or not.”

Alaw also highlighted the broader impact of the initiative: “These events are breathing new life into rural communities.

“They’re bringing people together, boosting local pride, and showing the incredible opportunities that exist here in Ceredigion. We want young people to see these clubs – and by extension, their home communities – as places where they can be part of something bigger.”

Upcoming highlights:

· Lampeter RFC (26/12): Derby day against Llanybydder, with live music from Llew Davies.

· Cardigan RFC (26/12): Junior matches and live music with Jonathan White to raise funds for the club’s youth section.

· Lampeter RFC (28/12): Lampeter v Aberystwyth derby, followed by Newshan live on stage.

· Llanybydder RFC (4/1): Fundraising evening with Baldande, Disco Elfyn, comedy sketches by players, and an auction.

· Aberaeron RFC (11/1): Comedy and Welsh entertainment night.

· Tregaron RFC (16/1): Stargazing and astrophotography night.

· Aberaeron RFC (18/1): Welsh entertainment night with Llew Davies.

· Tregaron RFC (31/1): Welsh-language panel discussion celebrating the club’s 50th anniversary, featuring founders and first-season players.

For more details or to find out how Llwyddo’n Lleol is making a difference, visit: llwyddonlleol2050.cymru

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

