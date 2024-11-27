Fresh plans for disability-friendly holiday lodges at deer park attraction

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

£2m plans for wheelchair accessible holiday lodges at a deer park attraction have been resubmitted after they were previously withdrawn on the eve of a meeting recommending they be refused.

In an application submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council, Mr and Mrs Evans seek permission for 15 lodges at Great Wedlock, Gumfreston, near Tenby, the site of a 176-acre deer farm attraction, opened last year, and a recently-granted market traders’ barn.

An earlier application was recommended for refusal by officers at the July meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, but, at the start of that meeting, members heard the application had been withdrawn at the agent’s behest.

Refusal

Reasons for refusal given to members included it was outside of an identified settlement boundary in a countryside location, it was considered to have an adverse impact on visual amenity and did not include a Green Infrastructure statement.

In a supporting statement, the applicants had said: “Over the last 48 years, my wife and I have developed holiday parks firstly in Pembrokeshire and then throughout the UK. We decided to return to Pembrokeshire where it all started for us in 1976, to develop the deer park and are now looking to develop the wheelchair accessible lodge development, to support our business and for the benefit of Pembrokeshire and its economy.

“In 2020 we bought Great Wedlock Farm and set about applying for planning permission to open the farm to the public to provide a new tourism destination and allow visitors to re-connect with the countryside and natural beauty Pembrokeshire has to offer. The deer were purchased from Woburn Abbey and some from the late Queen’s estate (to ensure the highest quality of deer breeding stock). We opened the deer park in May 2023 with a great emphasis on catering for disabled persons and the elderly.”

They have previously said build costs to complete the development would be circa £2m.

Evidence

St Florence Community Council did not support the previous application, saying there was no evidence of need for the accommodation, raising concerns about the impact on exiting holiday accommodation, and the design which it says should consider all disability groups not just those in a wheelchair.

Following the withdrawal, amended proposals have now been submitted by the applicants through agent Atriarc Planning, following a consultation recently held with St Florence Community Council.

A supporting statement by the agent says: “Following the meeting, the plans have been revised to create a less linear arrangement with further landscaping provided on site. The new lodge arrangement has been revised to create a less structured environment whilst also providing for a higher degree of natural landscaping.

“A new ‘Pembrokeshire’ hedgerow (circa 222m) is now provided along the site boundary to the west and minor infill hedge to the south. Along with the proposed planting, the placement of the units also creates a site layout, which would limit further access to the wider lands under the applicant’s ownership (therefore constraining any future extension of the site, to seek to allay the community council’s primary concern of further development on site).”

It says the amended plans were re-presented to the Community Council in October, and it “noted to the applicant it was now in a position to support the proposed development”.

The amended application will be considered by county planners at a later date.

