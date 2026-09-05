Fresh plans for traveller site in seaside village submitted despite two refusals

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Fresh plans have been submitted for a new ‘traveller site’ on the outskirts of a seaside village, after it was refused twice and was due to face enforcement action.

At the start of this year a traveller site scheme which was previously refused in 2025 on land at Froghall Yard, Moreton Lane, Saundersfoot was turned down.

The proposed site includes one static caravan, one touring caravan, day/utility room and ecological enhancements.

Nearly 300 people had signed a petition against the scheme and the objection to the application by David ‘Dai’ Evans of Pontypool, through agents Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd, was also shared by Saundersfoot’s community council.

A supporting statement accompanying the application stated the applicant belongs to a long-standing Romany Gypsy family, currently at an overcrowded Traveller site in Pontypool.

It said Mr Evans and family have stayed in a touring caravan at the Saundersfoot site during the summer months since the late 1980s; Mr Evans purchased the site in 2023, clearing and refurbishing it.

Unacceptable landscape impact

The application was refused on the grounds it was considered to result in unacceptable landscape impacts, a lack of information on whether the proposal will unacceptably disturb species and habitats, and it would introduce caravan development in an area of the National Park without landscape capacity.

A resubmitted application, aimed at addressing previous concerns, was again refused on similar grounds to previously at the January 28 meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee.

Members heard the authority had served an enforcement notice on the site, which requires its return to its previous condition.

Following that second refusal, members of the September 2 committee meeting were recommended to consider enforcement action due to “ongoing failure to comply with the enforcement notice” due to a shed and caravan sited without permission remaining.

However, members were told that, since a report for the meeting was completed, the enforcement conditions had been complied with.

Members also heard a third planning application had now been submitted.

Blame

The third application for Froghall Yard states that “many aspects of the site clearance were undertaken before the current owner/applicant bought the land” in 2023, adding: “It is totally unreasonable and unacceptable by the authority to place all the blame on the applicant for these works.

“The ecological baseline has now been clearly established. Extensive damage was due to other parties. Mr Evans accepts some clearance, and chippings were re-laid, however, this was not significant.”

It adds the applicant and partner are currently living on a Gypsy site known as Upper Race on the outskirts of Pontypool, which it says “is very crowded and cramped with very poor facilities and is often a dangerous place to reside on due to frequent family feuds”.

It went on to say there are no alternative sites in that locality and the applicant had “the opportunity to purchase this site to enable himself and partner to reside in a tranquil and safe environment close to friends and acquaintances,” adding: “The applicant has therefore identified and demonstrated an urgent need for appropriate alternative accommodation.”

The latest application will be considered by planners at a later date.

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