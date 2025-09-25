Fresh plans submitted for eco-friendly burials

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Resubmitted plans for a previously refused scheme for eco-friendly natural burials have been lodged with a Welsh county council.

A natural burial is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional burial, burying a body in the ground without a coffin or headstone.

In an application to Pembrokeshire County Council refused in April, the Trustees of Tabernacle Chapel sought permission for a change of use of agricultural land to extend the existing Tabernacle Cemetery, Fishguard to include a natural burial site.

A supporting statement, through agent Gethin Beynon, said the land has been in the cemetery ownership since 1945, adding: “Based on the development forming a similar use to the adjacent cemetery and being in the same ownership as the Trustees of Tabernacle Chapel, the proposal would be classed as an extension to an existing community facility.

“As the development is not proposing any engineering or physical features with the natural habitat being retained, it is considered the change of use of the land would be in keeping in an area where other cemeteries exist to the north, east and west of the application site.”

Support

It added: “With regard to the operation of the burial ground, when a burial takes place, a plot is allocated, and the turf cut and set aside. The topsoil and subsoil are then heaped alongside the grave. The graves would be dug to the appropriate depth to earth over the coffin to protect it whilst allowing the body to recycle in the active/living layer of the soil.”

It said grave locations are plotted and recorded on plan, with no marked graves.

The application was supported by Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council, subject to satisfactory outcomes of an archaeological survey in relation to nearby Castell Mwrtach, an Iron Age defended enclosure and possible associated earthworks, along with discussions with the south Wales Trunk Road Agency.

Concerns

An officer report, recommending refusal, said Natural Resources Wales (NRW) had raised concerns about potential water pollution to controlled waters, with no risk assessment in support of the scheme submitted.

Archaeological advisors Heneb had said a geophysics survey of the site was needed to determine any effect on adjacent to Castell Mwrtach, with none submitted.

The scheme was refused by planning officers on the grounds of the concerns raised.

The resubmitted application says a ground and controlled waters assessment has been undertaken which concluded “feasible pollutant linkages are not considered to be present at this stage, and the overall risk appears to be very low”.

It also says a geophysics survey and archaeological evaluation has been undertaken, saying that “excavated trenches did not uncover any significant archaeological features,” adding: “As such it can be concluded that the proposed use of the land would not have an unacceptable impact on the historic environment.”

The resubmitted application will be considered at a later date.