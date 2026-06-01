Fresh setback for wind turbine scheme as bat concerns remain

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call for a five month breathing space for a wind turbine application, which was previously withdrawn late last year over a lack of information on how it may affect bats, is expected to be turned down and the scheme refused.

In December of last year, in an application recommended for refusal at Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, Constantine Wind Energy Ltd sought permission for a 76-metre-high wind turbine at Summerton Farm, Sageston.

Back in 2024, an application to replace a current 60.5m high turbine on the site with one up to 90 metres, or just under 300 foot, at the site was refused on the grounds its height and scale would have a detrimental impact on the visual amenity of the locality, with the additional clause of failing to comply with supplementary guidance.

A report for committee members on the latest application says the smaller turbine than previously proposed, representing a 16-metre increase in height from a previously granted turbine “would not be sufficient for it to become an overbearing feature in the landscape,” with no objections from either the Council Landscape Officer or Natural Resources Wales.

However, concerns were raised by the council ecologist that the applicant’s Preliminary Ecological Appraisal Report was incomplete, with a bat survey not included.

It was recommended for refusal on the grounds that appraisal report, and technical note, “do not adequately address the impact of the proposed wind turbine on bat activity in the area”.

At the December meeting, members heard the scheme had been temporarily withdrawn to deal with issues raised, the application now returning to the June meeting, again recommended for refusal.

A report for members ahead of the June meeting says the application was withdrawn from the December agenda to allow the applicant time for consideration of the Council Ecologist’s request for further survey work.

“Further consultation took place with Natural Resources Wales (NRW), the result being that NRW agree with the Council Ecologist’s stance that additional survey work is required.

“The applicant has submitted a request for a further deferral of the application to allow the necessary surveys to be carried out. The bat survey programme requires surveys over Spring, Summer and Autumn. The Spring survey was completed on May 14 and the Spring and Summer surveys will take place on July 14 and September 7 respectively.

“The applicant expects a report to be issued to the council for consultation before the end of September, with consultation with NRW and the council ecologist expected to be completed during October 2026.

“On the assumption that the proposal is considered acceptable the applicant expects that the application could be considered at the November 2026 planning committee meeting.

“Accordingly, the applicant requests deferral of the application to the November 2026 planning committee meeting to avoid the unnecessary costs, resources and timelines for a resubmitted application.”

The application is recommended to be refused at the June meeting of Pembrokeshire County council’s planning committee on the basis that “the Preliminary Ecological Appraisal Report and Technical Note do not adequately address the impact of the proposed wind turbine on bat activity in the area. As such, therefore, the proposal is contrary to the requirements [of planning policy].”