Friends take on Yr Wyddfa challenge to raise funds for mum with Motor Neurone Disease

Nation.Cymru staff

A group of friends are preparing to climb Yr Wyddfa three times in a single day to raise vital funds for a beloved mum living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The challenge, taking place on July 4, has been organised in support of 43-year-old Narelle Williams, a devoted wife and mum-of-two whose life was turned upside down by a diagnosis of the devastating neurological condition.

Originally from Bangor, Narelle lives with her husband Deiniol, from Llanfairfechan, and their daughters Elena, seven, and Talia, five.

Friends say the diagnosis came as a heartbreaking shock to a family now facing an uncertain future together.

Determined to do something positive, a team of supporters from across the Conwy area will tackle more than 25 miles of mountain terrain, climbing Wales’ highest peak three times via different routes – a challenge expected to take many hours and test them both physically and mentally.

Organiser Caraid Scott said the effort is about far more than reaching the summit.

She said: “As a community, we couldn’t stand by and do nothing

“MND is cruel, relentless and unforgiving, but Narelle continues to show incredible courage every single day.

“This challenge will be exhausting, painful and at times overwhelming, but that’s exactly why we’re doing it – there will be more than 60 of us on the final ascent, which is amazing.”

Scott added: “It’s about fighting back in the only way we can. It’s about raising awareness of a disease that doesn’t get the attention it deserves and, most importantly, supporting a family who are navigating something no one should ever have to face.

“Every step we take will be for Narelle, for her strength, for her family and for hope.”

Funds raised will help pay for private neurological treatment and provide practical support for the family as they adapt to life with MND.

The challenge has already attracted support from friends, family members and the wider community, with Narelle’s husband and daughters expected to join participants for the final climb.

Anyone wishing to support the fundraiser can donate via the GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/c7640bbf8

Scott added: “Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference. And if you can’t donate, simply sharing the page could help change a family’s future.”