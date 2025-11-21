From Brussels to the Old Bailey – the rise and fall of Nathan Gill

It is a political fall from grace not seen for more than half a century.

As Nathan Gill faces prison for accepting Russian bribes while an MEP, he appears an unlikely figure to be swept up in a corruption scandal.

Gill’s downfall is almost without parallel, save perhaps for that of John Stonehouse, a Labour MP, who faked his own death in 1974 amid his unravelling business affairs.

But 52-year-old Gill’s public shaming at the Old Bailey invites uncomfortable scrutiny for Reform UK and its leader, Nigel Farage, who once worked with him in Brussels.

In a recent interview, Mr Farage described Gill as a “bad apple” and said he was “shocked” after his former UK Independence Party (Ukip) colleague and Reform UK Wales leader had admitted eight counts of bribery.

He said: “Any political party can find in their midst all sorts of terrible people.

“Gill is particularly shocking because I knew him as a devout Christian, very clean-living, honest person.

“So I’m deeply shocked. But you know, that is a different time. I’m the only one (in Reform) that really knew him, going back a long way.”

The Clacton MP added: “You can never, ever guarantee 100% that everyone you meet in your life, you shake hands with in the pub, is a good person.”

Pro-Russian statements

Gill’s activities were said to include making pro-Russian statements about events in Ukraine in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets, such as 112 Ukraine, over a six-month period between December 2018 and July 2019.

The married father-of-five is a teetotal devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and for six years served as a Mormon bishop.

His interests include history of the First World War, reading, gardening and he is a self-confessed sun worshipper. One of the most noticeable things about him is his height as he is 6ft 4in tall.

Gill was born in England, but his family moved to Anglesey when he was a child. He attended Ysgol Gymuned Llanerch-y-Medd.

After college, he took over the family business, providing care for the elderly, before entering politics.

UKIP

Gill had been involved with Ukip since 2004 and served as an MEP first for the party and later for the Brexit Party, from 2014 to 2020.

He was leader of Ukip Wales between 2014 and 2016, and also served as a member of the Welsh Assembly for 18 months between 2016 and 2017.

When he quit Cardiff Bay, Plaid Cymru AM Llyr Gruffydd described Mr Gill as a “largely absent figure” in the Senedd.

“His time in the Assembly has been dominated by internal arguments which ultimately resulted in him being ousted as leader of the Ukip group,” he said.

“I suspect that rather than being remembered as Ukip’s first AM, he probably won’t be remembered at all.”