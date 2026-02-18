From care home to luxury hotel: £3m revamp creates 55 new jobs

A £3 million transformation of a former Welsh care home has created 55 jobs with the launch of a luxury country hotel.

Andrea and Tudur Williams have poured their hearts into turning the historic Y Seren (The Star) property in Llangunnor, in Carmarthenshire, into a 23-bed boutique hotel and restaurant.

The venture has been backed by award-winning Harlech Foodservice whose team is supporting the couple as the ambitious business gets off the ground.

The redevelopment has written a new chapter for the landmark building which dates back to the 1890s.

According to Andrea, the new hotel has got off to a flying start after it opened in December, with strong demand already for weddings, family celebrations and special events.

She said the glowing feedback from guests has made all the long hours and challenges of transforming the former care home into a luxury hotel worthwhile.

“Creating the hotel and restaurant was a big decision, but it was something that we really wanted to do,” she said.

“There really is nothing like this around here and it is in such a beautiful location.

“We have poured our hearts and souls into this project; we’ve put everything we’ve got into it.

“And since Christmas and New Year we have been so busy, which is wonderful, it is a huge relief that people have been coming and they really like it.

“We have created the decor to make it really welcoming and cosy because we didn’t want it to feel pretentious at all.

“We wanted everyone to feel welcome when they walk in, whether you’re wearing a pair of joggers or you’re in a smart suit.

“The reaction from guests has been wonderful – many of the visitors have asked me if I am a designer, I have had a few requests asking for me to go and design their houses.”

Andrea said they had received vital support from Harlech Foodservice and its territory account manager Kimberley Williams.

She said: “They are very helpful and I have got to say Kim herself is really lovely.

“Harlech are very approachable, very helpful and they have been supplying us from the very start.”

Kimberley Williams praised Andrea and Tudur for their determination in turning their vision into a reality and said it had been a pleasure to support the project.

“They are a lovely couple and it is such a privilege to have played a part in their ambition to turn the property into the beautiful hotel and restaurant that they have created,” said Kimberly.

“They have done an absolutely brilliant job, ensuring that every detail reflects warmth, elegance, and a welcoming atmosphere.

“I have been so impressed by what they have done with the property, they haven’t missed any little detail.

“The rooms are stunning, the restaurant is beautiful, and the food is gorgeous – they have just thought of everything, it’s really lovely.

“The property is a lovely bit of history and it’s so nice that they have chosen Harlech to be a part of their journey.

“We have been supplying them since they opened at the beginning of December so we’ve been part of their journey from the start.”

The business is family-orientated, with Andrea’s daughter Amy, 31, the assistant manager and her son Tommy, 23, assisting with IT and event management.

Andrea was delighted to be able to provide employment for local people.

She said: “We have created 55 jobs, and the roles are everything you need for a hotel and restaurant – front of house, housekeepers, reception staff, kitchen staff, restaurant servers, bar staff – everything.

“Amy and I spent about three weeks solid interviewing staff.

“Our kitchen team is led by head chef Navi Mudaly, who is originally from South Africa and who is very highly trained and who has great experience.

“The compliments we get for his food are just never-ending – people say he does the best steak in the area!”

Andrea said the name Y Seren was chosen to honour some local history, as there was once a public house called The Star Inn less than 55 metres away from the hotel’s driveway.

The property began life as a grand Victorian country house and was the home of the Prosser family.

Its most famous occupant was David Prosser, who was Bishop of St David’s from 1928 to 1951 and Archbishop of Wales from 1944 to 1949.

The building first became a hotel in 1979, before closing in 1984 to become Brynderwen care home.

Andrea explained she and Tudur first met after he became the owner of the care home.

Tudur at that time owned two other care homes and was looking to invest in a third site.

Andrea said: “I’m a nurse and this was a care home, so I came to work here as the manager in 2011. Tudur then bought it and that was how we met.

“Then we were running it as a care home for 14 years in his ownership and we got married and then about two years ago I had this crazy, silly idea to do this.

“We closed the home in March 2024 and since then we’ve been renovating.”

Andrea said as well as the hotel and restaurant, husband Tudur is still involved in the social care sector, and is the owner of a care home in Henllan, Llandysul.

Andrea said while the work to create the hotel rooms, restaurant and bar and snug area was now complete, finishing touches were being made to the outside and to an extension which will be used for weddings and events.

A terrace is being created and landscaping works are underway, with work set to be finished by the spring.

She said: “We know once the outside is done we are going to be inundated with weddings because we are having loads of inquiries now.

Further work this year will also include the creation of a gym building and hot tub facility.