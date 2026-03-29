From eight to eighty: Residents get active with a Welsh county-wide scheme

From channelling their inner Luke Littler to rediscovering a decades-long passion, communities across a Welsh county are being empowered to become more active and build new relationships thanks to a key programme.

Actif North Wales’ Active Healthy Happy scheme is tackling barriers to physical inactivity through several initiatives such as a 60+ exercise programme and a new darts club in Flintshire.

Funded by the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the project has seen a free, weekly darts club aimed at families established in Shotton, with the not-for-profit seeking to develop into a junior darts academy as well as introduce creative crafts and other games into each session.

Open to all ages, and welcoming more than 25 participants every Thursday evening, the grant enabled the purchase of necessary equipment including four dart boards and ten sets of darts.

Sessions are run in partnership with social enterprise Gwella at The Melrose Inn, and families and members receive food on site and the chance to develop skills including hand-eye coordination, sportsmanship, and maths through playing.

Darts club attendee and St Ethelwolds Church Primary School pupil Ruby Jones, 8, said: “I like to come to the darts club as it’s fun and I like to meet new people. I have made some friends already.

“Playing darts helps me with my maths and also got me interested in trying it at home.”

Another beneficiary supported to deliver activity sessions is residential home Marleyfield House, Buckley, which received funding to help conduct its 60+ programme available for both tenants and eligible Flintshire residents.

Held every Thursday afternoon at the facility’s community lounge, participants are guided through gentle exercises with resistance bands and tai chi by a Gwella member of staff to enhance their mobility and strengthen their muscles.

Fall prevention presentations are also included as part of the scheme to help people understand how best to protect themselves from potential injuries.

Regular attendee and Pantymwyn resident Anna Johnson, 75, said: “I’ve been doing tai chi on and off since I was 19 years old and I think it’s great, as it enables you to exercise in a controlled manner and involves minimal floorwork.

“During the sessions, you are not pushed to do anything you aren’t comfortable with, but rather encouraged to focus on what you can achieve, which is fantastic.

“The fall prevention talks are also useful, and I believe they can help people to adopt a resilient mindset that sees them try new things, move forward, and refuse to accept defeat.

“Overall, the lessons are fun and many participants wish they would have joined in earlier.”

Gwella active communities manager Michelle Thomas said: “The UKSPF has been vital in helping us deliver projects across Flintshire that are designed to reach those who are physically inactive and encourage them to get moving.

“We’ve had positive feedback from those attending classes at Marleyfield House and from families engaging in the darts club, which is brilliant.

“We’re also committed to ensuring our work is sustainable, hence the darts club has applied for Be Active funding through Sport Wales to continue its operations and plans are being put in place to ensure the longevity of the 60+ programme.”

Councillor Chris Dolphin, cabinet member for environment, regeneration, countryside, and tourism said: “Creating a healthier, more mobile Flintshire is vital, so I’m glad to see the positive impact Actif North Wales has achieved through its strategic partnerships across the county.”

Actif North Wales received £48,000 from Flintshire County Council’s allocation of the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) for the continuation year of 2025-26.