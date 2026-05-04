From First Minister to Senedd Hopeful: Eluned Morgan warns of ‘chaos’ to come in Welsh Government

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A vote for Reform will end in chaos for the Welsh Government if they gain power, and Plaid Cymru’s childcare proposals are “unsustainable without swingeing cuts,” Labour Senedd hopeful Eluned Morgan has warned.

The May 7 Senedd elections will see 44 candidates fighting for your vote in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion in the new Ceredigion Penfro constituency stretching from north of Aberystwyth to Angle in the southwest and Llanteg in the southeast.

There are six Welsh Conservatives candidates, Plaid Cymru has eight candidates, Wales Green Party has six candidates, Reform UK also has six candidates, Welsh Labour is fielding seven candidates, Welsh Liberal Democrats have six candidates, one candidate is standing for Gwlad, and one for Heritage Party – Keep Our Countryside Green, along with three independents.

If a party wins enough votes, they will win one or more seats in the Senedd; if an independent candidate wins enough votes, they will win a seat in the Senedd.

Seats will reflect the percentage of votes each party or independent candidate gets.

One of those standing is Labour’s Eluned Morgan, most recently First Minister, who spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in Narberth recently.

Many polls have suggested Labour is going to be hit hard by the ballot box on May 7, Eluned Morgan responding: “Polls are massively challenging, but nobody’s cast a vote yet, there’s a lot of undecided people out there.

“One of the things that comes up a lot [in canvassing] is the NHS, we need a sustainable offer in the future, at the beginning of the campaign there were a lot of scare stories about Withybush’s emergency department being closed, every election they say the same: ‘Withybush will close,’ and it never does.

“If we get in, we’ll have a £4bn programme for hospitals; there needs to be a new hospital in west Wales.

“We’ve spent a lot of money – £12m – on supporting Withybush, you don’t do that if you want to close a hospital.”

Polls have indicated one single party may not be able to gain enough votes to govern.

On the issue of a potential coalition or working closer with another party like Plaid Cymru, she said: “I’m not making promises on anything until after the election, what I will say is we won’t under any circumstances work with Reform, it’s important our values are clear and we wouldn’t work with them.”

On Reform she added: “People should think carefully about the services that they rely on and ask the question can they be assured they would continue if Reform were in power? They are untested, they have no coherence as a group.

“I know a win for Reform will end in chaos for the Welsh Government if they are the majority party.”

Plaid Cymru has pledged to provide universal childcare for children aged nine months to four years if the party forms the next Welsh government.

Responding, Eluned said: “Plaid are making promises way beyond what is affordable, their childcare offer we know is simply unsustainable without swingeing cuts in public services.

“I think that if Plaid is the majority party there will be public sector pay freezes for around 350,000 people in Wales if they fulfil their promises around childcare. We’re talking nurses, teachers, binmen, council office workers; because I can’t see where the money’s coming from.”

On her recent call for the controversial DARC ‘space radar’ proposals at Brawdy to be halted, she said: “During an election people need to know where you stand; Trump’s behaviour recently and his criticism in particular of the British armed forces has been unacceptable, his insults to people who served in Afghanistan really cut people.

“Until we get more clarity on whether he is a reliable partner I don’t think it is time to start a new defence project.”