From industrial wasteland to Wales’ answer to the Barbican?

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Major projects could turn a former industrial space in the heart of the Welsh capital into what could be the country’s answer to London’s Barbican.

A once industrial area of Cardiff is undergoing a rapid regeneration which could see hundreds of new high quality homes built as well as other spaces every modern city needs.

At the moment, it may be a construction playground filled with vans and contractors but the area behind Cardiff Central and stretching until the embankment of the river will be transformed by two major developments that could make it the city’s new beating heart.

The first development is the 19-hectare “Embankment site” on the river Taff that is set to be transformed with approximately 2,500 new homes.

The developer, Vastint UK Services Limited, also committed to 5% of on-site housing being affordable as well as other infrastructure projects.

But it won’t just be housing – leisure, office and hospitality spaces are also planned for the site.

Other aspects of the development included in the agreement are contributions of £9m towards off-site affordable housing, £1.2m towards school places, almost £1m towards off-site community facilities nearby (including a potential new shared community/ health facility), just over £1.1m towards open space in the area, a new foot and cycle bridge and some more contributions for traffic regulations, waste, a nearby cycleway and a viability review of the scheme.

This would result in what amounts to a new suburb directly in the centre of Cardiff.

The project’s website reads: “An under-utilised, industrial space for 30 years, The Embankment, Cardiff is now set to become an exciting regeneration project, bringing new homes, offices, retail and jobs to this 40-acre site in the centre of Cardiff.”

Local resident Craig Sutherland, 43, told the LDRS: “I’m excited to see what they actually put there.”

He continued: “This area needed something.

“There are a lot of empty buildings so it’s difficult to be hyper positive but you never know.

“They might attract businesses that never thought about being in Wales before or they might be businesses that are succeeding moving here to scale up.

“It could be great for the economy, it could be great for local people.”

Another resident, Jannat Rasheed, 28, said: “It’s good for socialising, people could explore more, there’s more to explore and go out with friends.”

A resident of Cardiff Bay, Glynis (who did not want to give her last name) told the LDRS: “I think it’s really good because it’s making some use of the old features of the old Brains Brewery and I’m happy to see that they’ve retained some of that stuff.”

She continued: “But it’s also great to see them breathing life into the heart of the city.”

When asked if this type of development was a positive sign for where the city was headed, she said it “100%” was.

Cardiff Council is also getting involved in the regeneration boom.

Nearby, alongside the current redevelopment of the old Brains Brewery site into highrise towers, hotels, bars and restaurants, Cardiff Council has agreed to purchase a number of plots in central quay that could deliver a mixture of up to 720 council and private homes.

This comes after the council declared a housing emergency at the end of 2023 in response to unprecedented strain on the city’s homelessness services.

As of March 1, 2026, there are 9,659 applicants on Cardiff’s housing waiting list.

A spokesman for the council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “The proposed acquisition of land at Central Quay, which has the potential to deliver up to 720 new homes, reflects the council’s wider commitment to tackling the housing emergency and increasing the supply of affordable homes across Cardiff.”

It continues: “We continue to face significant pressure on housing, driven by limited availability and high costs within the private rented sector.

“Central Quay therefore represents an important opportunity to maintain the momentum of our ambitious house‑building programme and to deliver new homes at pace and scale.

“As well as delivering more council homes, this opportunity is particularly important because, subject to feasibility work, the development could enable the council to offer homes for private rent at more affordable prices, helping to address some of the key pressures facing residents.”

The developments boast an enviable position, sitting right on the bend of the river Taff behind the new 681-space car park.

In regard to the increased social and affordable housing, Cardiff Homelessness charity Llamua told the LDRS: “We welcome the continued focus on increasing the supply of genuinely affordable and social housing in Cardiff. Safe, secure homes are a vital part of the long-term solution to homelessness.”

It continued: “At Llamau, we support young people, women and children who experience homelessness for many complex and often deeply personal reasons, including family breakdown, trauma, domestic abuse and poor mental health.

“Because of this, while increasing housing supply is important, it is only one part of a much wider picture.

“Our frontline experience shows that many of the people we work with need tailored, trauma-informed support alongside access to appropriate housing in order to rebuild their lives and sustain tenancies long term.

“We remain clear that preventing homelessness and helping people recover from it requires both safe, affordable homes and specialist support for those facing the most complex challenges.”