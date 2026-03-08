From me to you: TV legend visits Welsh charity shop on tour

A charity shop in south Wales welcomed a beloved comedy star this weekend as part of his ‘Thank you’ tour of the UK.

Paul Chuckle MBE, one half of the Chuckle Brothers, stopped off at Penarth on Saturday (March 7) as part of his tour celebrating 40 years of Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal.

The charity’s flagship annual fundraiser helps Marie Curie to provide end of life care and support across the UK.

Paul visited the charity’s shop on Windsor Road, joined a charity collection with fundraising volunteers and met special guests on his Daff bike – a Marie Curie-branded Chuckle bike.

He was welcomed staff from the charity’s Cardiff and the Vale Hospice on Bridgeman Road in the town – Emma Grant, Kathryn Guerico and Debbie Morgan — as well as members of the public.

Paul asked all who came to share a special song in memory of someone who was close to them.

A Marie Curie supporter, who has taken on charity runs to support the cause, explained to the Chuckle Brother what the charity’s help has meant to him.

Neil Andrews, from Cardiff, ran the Cardiff Marathon after his mum and mother-in-law received Marie Curie care. He chose the Tom Jones song, With These Hands.

“If there was one thing I’d want everyone to know about Marie Curie is that they’re not just there to look after someone who’s terminally ill,” he said.

“They’re there to look after a family who are also supporting that person and to try and make it a more manageable period of time.

“Marie Curie weren’t just there for my mother and mother-in-law but there for us as a family as well. Whether it was to talk and ask questions, or in the midnight hour so we could get some sleep. In my opinion Marie Curie are angels without wings.

“It’s been such a delight to meet Paul today and share our story with him. Support from well known faces like Paul’s are great to raise awareness of a charity that means so much to so many.”

The stop in Penarth was part of Paul’s tour from John O’Groats to Lands’ End, during which he aims to raise £40,000 for the charity’s flagship annual fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal.

Marie Curie Inpatient Nurse Manager, Emma Grant, said: “It’s been so exciting to welcome Paul to Penarth and talk to him about the important work we do at the Marie Curie Hospice, Cardiff and the Vale, including the round-the-clock person-centred care we provide to people on our inpatient ward, and the support we offer via our Wellbeing and Support Hub on site.

“Knowing he is taking this opportunity to thank staff and volunteers for the past 40 years of the Great Daffodil Appeal and raise awareness of the cause is really humbling, and I want to thank him for all he does to support the charity. Thank you also to everyone who donated today.”

Paul Chuckle and his brother Barry became official Marie Curie ambassadors in 2016, and Paul has continued to be an active supporter of the charity after experiencing the invaluable care that Barry received from Marie Curie at the end of his life in 2018.

Paul Chuckle MBE, Marie Curie ambassador, said: “I’m incredibly proud to be a Marie Curie ambassador. Marie Curie helped care for my brother Barry at the end of his life in 2018, so it’s a charity very close to my heart.

“When you think about it, there’s only one chance to give someone the best possible end of life. That’s why the Great Daffodil Appeal is so important. Every penny raised will help Marie Curie provide expert end of life care and support to people with a terminal illness and those close to them. So, when I heard it was the 40th anniversary of the Great Daffodil Appeal, I knew I wanted to do something big, and something fun.

“Whilst I’d love to be able to cycle the iconic John O’Groats to Land’s End route like so many incredible fundraisers do, I’m really excited to get to travel the route with the ‘Daff bike’, raise lots of money for the charity and meet as many Marie Curie supporters, volunteers and staff as possible to say a huge thank you – from me to you!”

The Great Daffodil Appeal marks 40 years in 2026, raising funds by encouraging the public to wear a daffodil pin and donate.

The money raised as part of the Great Daffodil Appeal will fund expert care for more people at the end of their life.

You can support the Great Daffodil Appeal by donating to Paul’s fundraising page here.

If you’re living with a terminal illness or have been affected by dying, death and bereavement,visit mariecurie.org.uk or call the free Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309.