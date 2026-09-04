From one Drey to 900 Squirrels: Youngest Scouts celebrate five years in Wales

A Scouting programme for four and five-year-olds has grown from a single group to more than 900 children across Wales as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Five years after 1st Sirhowy Valley made history in 2021 when it became the first Scout Group in Wales to welcome Squirrels, the youngest section of the Scouts is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Five years later, the original Squirrel Drey is still thriving, having invested 84 young people and presented 35 Chief Scout’s Acorn Awards – the highest award a Squirrel can achieve.

Demand is so strong that the group now runs two Dreys, Conkers and Acorns with 14 Squirrels in each, and a waiting list of children hoping to join.

Two of the original Squirrels remain at 1st Sirhowy Valley, with many of the young people who joined as Squirrels continuing their Scouting journey through Beavers and Cubs, and are now reaching Scouts.

Dale ‘Flint’ Morgan, who has been a Squirrel Leader at 1st Sirhowy Valley since July 2023, leads the section with Cathy ‘Purple’ McElligott, who has been part of the Drey since the very beginning.

Dale said: “Since becoming a Squirrel Leader, I am constantly amazed by the intrigue, inquisitiveness and resilience the young people show, whatever task we put in front of them. Sometimes they might not work things out quite the way we expected – but that’s all part of the fun!

“It is great to reflect on the journey our Squirrels have been on while they are with us and to see their development as they move on to Beavers and beyond.

“I have had so many fond moments as a Squirrel Leader – the hikes and the moaning, the sleepovers and the tiredness, the laughs and the crying! But if I had to pick a favourite, it would be seeing our Squirrels take part in a dry ski slope lesson earlier this year as part of a sleepover. They smashed it.

“My proudest moment was seeing our Squirrels leading the Remembrance Day Parade at a local ceremony. They were all so patient and well behaved.

“It’s wonderful that Squirrels has taken off so well within Scouts, and I can only hope it continues to grow into the future as it has over the past five years.”

The success at Sirhowy Valley reflects a remarkable five years for Squirrels across Wales — there are now 75 Dreys and more than 900 Squirrels across the country.

Celebrating the milestone, the organisation gave particular mention to the volunteers who have embraced Squirrels over the past five years – opening new Dreys and giving their time each week to make sure four and five-year-olds across Wales can experience Scouts.

Squirrel birthday celebrations in September will also see the launch of the first Welsh Squirrels Songbook, bringing together songs for Squirrels to sing and enjoy in the Welsh language.

The book aims to celebrate how far the section has come in five years, as well as its distinctly Welsh identity and the opportunities being created for young people to experience Scouting through the Welsh language.

The Songbook will officially launch on Friday 25 September, following UK-wide fifth birthday celebrations the previous day.

Jon Williams, Chief Volunteer for Wales at ScoutsCymru said: “Five years ago, the very first Squirrels in Wales began their adventure at 1st Sirhowy Valley. Today, more than 900 four and five-year-olds are enjoying Squirrels across Wales.

“That is an incredible story of growth, but what really matters is what happens within every Drey – young people making friends, trying something new, gaining confidence and discovering just how much they are capable of.

“This September gives us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate everything that has happened over those five years, while also looking to the future. The launch of our Welsh Squirrels Songbook on 25 September feels like a particularly fitting way to mark such a special birthday.”

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