Nation.Cymru Staff

An IT project manager from Poland, who was inspired to learn Welsh after meeting Welsh speakers at an international conference, travelled over a thousand miles to sit his exam in Wales.

After hearing Welsh for the first time in 2025, Boleslaw Czyszak was drawn to the language, and has already visited Wales five times this year.

He is currently studying at Foundation level (Sylfaen) with Learn Welsh Gwent, run by Coleg Gwent on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

His journey started in 2025 at a Polyglot Gathering in Brno, Czech Republic, where meeting Welsh speakers sparked his curiosity.

Upon returning home, he signed up for virtual Learn Welsh classes, later supplementing his studies with virtual Sadwrn Siarad workshops, reading groups, and exam preparation sessions.

Boleslaw said: ‘‘I met a few Welsh speakers in Brno and couldn’t speak a word, but the language immediately caught my interest. I looked for courses via the Learn Welsh website and chose the class that suited my work timetable.

“Learn Welsh Gwent has been an outstanding choice, with skilled tutors, a welcoming atmosphere, and brilliant classmates.’’

Boleslaw flew to Wales to sit his Entry-level (Mynediad) exam in person, as he explains: “Sitting the exam in Wales was exhilarating—I have truly fallen in love with Wales!

“During my visits I took the stunning Heart of Wales train ride, and explored everywhere from Blaenavon and Mumbles to the Gŵyl Newydd festival in Newport and the National Eisteddfod.

“I’m coming back again before Christmas to attend the Learn Welsh Gwent Christmas party in Llanhilleth.’’

Outside his classes, Boleslaw watches S4C, listens to podcasts, and reads the Mabinogion. He is keen to encourage other learners to take up the language.

Boleslaw added: ‘‘If you are considering learning Welsh, do not hesitate – simply sign up with Learn Welsh/Dysgu Cymraeg. You will join a vibrant community and embark on a deeply rewarding journey.’’

To find out more, visit The National Centre for Learning Welsh site here.