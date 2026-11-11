Frost forecast for Wales as first cold snap arrives

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Rural parts of south-west and central Wales are expected to be among the coldest places in the UK this week, with overnight frost forecast and temperatures potentially falling below −5°C in isolated spots across the country.

The Met Office said Thursday and Friday nights could bring some of the lowest temperatures of the season so far, particularly in rural areas. Forecasters expect the cold spell to last into Saturday night before conditions turn milder on Sunday and into next week.

Met Office spokesman Paddy Manning said: “Thursday night, Friday night, certainly we’re expecting some rather cold temperatures, especially in rural areas in the south.”

He said there could be “some isolated overnight lows, maybe even a touch below minus 5C in the odd place”.

Rural areas in the north-west and south of England, the Midlands and southern Scotland are also expected to see some of the lowest temperatures. Cold winds and blustery showers are forecast further north, with sunny spells and overnight frost elsewhere.

Mr Manning said drivers might need to scrape frost from their windscreens in the morning. Any snow is expected to be confined to the highest ground in the Scottish Highlands.

“It’s not going to be super long-lasting,” he said. “We expect things to turn a bit milder going into next week.”

The UK Health Security Agency has issued its first cold health alert of the winter for north-west England and the West Midlands, from 9am on Thursday until noon on Saturday.