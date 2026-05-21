Frustration as environmentally friendly activity centre plans dashed again

A Christmas tree farm owner says he can’t understand why his plans to transform his land into a nature and leisure attraction keep being blocked.

Clint Shaw has been trying for four years to secure planning permission to create a more permanent seasonal attraction at his Christmas Farm in Llay.

His plans include a hospital and maternity clinic for his reindeer herd and the expansion and shoring up of the flooded granite quarry that has become a lake.

The lake, which would feature a number of islands, would provide a safe haven for rare birds and wildlife and would be used for wild swimming, paddleboarding and other non-intrusive water-based activities.

His plans have been refused on a number of occasions – including once due to issues Wrexham County Borough Council had over proposed toilet facilities on the site and more recently due to concerns over the safety of the access point and the road crossing for pedestrians.

But having amended his application and secured the support of council planning officers, Clint’s proposals continue to be rejected.

Recently, following a planning appeal where the inspector was directed to review the incorrect crossing point on Llay Road, a site visit by Wrexham County Borough Council once more saw the plans turned down.

Councillors stated that while the proposals offered an opportunity to improve pedestrian safety on the road, as they currently stand they did not provide adequate safety improvement measures for the highway.

Clint has already said he plans to appeal.

“I just don’t know why the plans keep being turned down,” he said. “I just want to create something here that benefits wildlife, provides employment and ensures the land and the animals are managed responsibly.

“We have met every challenge the council has put in front of us over the past few years. They had concerns over the toilets, we amended the plans so they were fine. They had issues with the entrance onto Llay Road, we made it wider and ensured we had enough room for parking.

“The most recent problem, with the crossing, came about because the inspector from Planning and Environment Decisions Wales was directed to the wrong point in the road.

“From where the inspector looked at it it was unsafe as the cars disappear for a few seconds behind the hedge as they come down the hill. But from the place where we actually proposed the crossing pedestrians and vehicles have what we believe is a good view up and down the road.

“Plus we support measures like reducing the speed limit for this section to make it even safer.”

Clint said that since he had purchased the site he had cleaned it up and turned it into a haven for wildlife and a family attraction.

“When I first bought this it was just after Covid and people were having raves and doing all sorts here,” he said.

“We stopped all that and started creating an affordable family attraction that brings people closer to nature.

“It is just frustrating because we can only open for 28 days a year for our seasonal events. Everything we build on-site at the moment is temporary and we want to really improve the habitat for wildlife, improve the visitor experience and provide local employment.

“We have so many species that already come here and we want to encourage that.

“We have Green Woodpeckers, owls, kestrels, sometimes Red Kites, Wood Ducks, Lapwings, Little Grebes and we have had Great Crested Grebes.

“Unfortunately the lake drains and dries so some of the wading birds that build nests when the water is high in spring become prey to foxes when the water recedes.

“Our plan is to widen and shore up the lake, creating a few little islands, that will become a safe haven for wildlife and allow them to bring their young to maturity.

“The lake already has Swan Mussels in there which clean and filter the water and I already have interest from groups around the area to use the lake for wild swimming and paddleboarding if we get approval.

“All we want to do is create a space where there is a natural habitat for wildlife and people interested in enjoying an active lifestyle alongside nature can do so.”

The plans include permanent healthcare facilities for the farm’s reindeer herd and will also see the site continue to offer seasonal family attractions including it’s pumpkin picking, maize maze and Christmas tree events.

“We want to continue to offer families something fun and affordable to do together at those key times of the year,” said Clint. “We also want to offer the best care for our reindeer.

“My family will tell you when one of our herd is giving birth I don’t sleep because I’m here worrying making sure everything is OK.

“By building permanent facilities on site to provide medical treatment and maternity care, we can make sure the herd is getting the best possible care on-site.”

A planning appeal into the decision has not yet been lodged with PEDW.