Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Work to make a train station accessible for disabled rail users may not reach the construction phase until late next year as frustration grows over the project’s slow pace.

Politicians and councillors say the adaptations to create step-free access for the northbound platform at Ruabon Station under the Access For All programme are taking too long.

Ruabon – which is a Grade II-listed station – was first added to the AFA programme five years ago in 2021, but it took until January this year for the scheme to be moved to the detailed design stage.

Ruabon Cllr Alison Tynan and Deputy Leader of Wrexham Council Cllr Dave Bithell have both previously raised concerns over the pace of the project.

Its listed status means redevelopment is not straightforward, but plans are being drawn up for a lift and other adaptations that will make the station easier for those with mobility issues to use.

The proposed improvements at Ruabon include the installation of lifts to provide step-free access between the platforms, removing the need for passengers to use the existing footbridge and stairs.

For wheelchair users, older residents, parents with pushchairs and passengers with mobility difficulties, the lack of step-free access remains a significant barrier.

The issue has even been raised in Parliament recently by Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr MP Steve Witherden – who challenged Secretary of State for Wales Stephen Kinnock MP what was actually being done to improve rail accessibility.

“The Access For All programme is 20 years old this year, yet much work is to be done on making it easier for rail passengers with mobility constraints,” he said.

“The northbound platform at Ruabon station in my constituency, for example, still has no step-free access and is in desperate need of a or better yet, a lift. What steps is the department taking to improve accessibility at Welsh railway stations?”

Mr Kinnock responded: “My officials have raised this project with Network Rail.

“I’m very pleased to confirm that the UK Government has announced Ruabon as one of the 23 stations across Great Britain selected to progress to the next stage of the Access for All programme.

“I look forward to further engagement with my honourable friend on this vitally important project – which I believe includes the installation of what is known in the trade as a jack-in-the-box lift.”

Helen Hodgson, Senior Sponsor at Network Rail Wales and Borders has now given a project update.

“We’re making progress with plans to make Ruabon station more accessible for passengers and have secured further funding from the Department for Transport to help move the scheme forward,” she said.

“Our next steps will focus on how we can add lifts to the existing footbridge, making it easier for everyone to get around the station, particularly those with reduced mobility, pushchairs or heavy luggage.

“As the station and footbridge are Grade II-listed we’ll also be working closely with Wrexham Council to explore how we can preserve and potentially restore some of its historic features as part of the improvements.

“This next stage of design work will continue until summer 2027, when we’ll look at the funding needed to finalise the plans and move towards construction.

“We know how important these improvements are for passengers and the local community and we’re committed to making progress towards a more accessible station for everyone.”