Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Fuel prices stay near nine-month high despite wholesale falls, says AA

09 Dec 2025 2 minute read
E10 petrol pumps at a Petrol Station PA Images Peter Byrne

The price of petrol at the pump has remained near a nine-month high despite wholesale prices sliding in recent weeks, the AA has said.

The motoring and roadside assistance firm said wholesale petrol costs have fallen by around 5p a litre over the past three weeks.

It added that the wholesale cost of diesel has tumbled by 7p per litre over the same period.

However, it said official data from the competition regulator’s voluntary reporting scheme for fuel retailers found the average price of diesel at the pumps has only fallen by 0.1p per litre.

AA spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “I guess drivers are supposed to feel grateful that pump prices haven’t risen further.

“But if you’re looking for somewhere to ease the rate of inflation, look no further than the pump.”

Figures logged on Monday, which cover 60% of UK forecourts, found that the price of petrol averaged 137.5p per litre.

It said it has remained at this price – which is the highest level since March – for the past eight days.

Government data has pointed to a 0.7p per litre increase in the cost of petrol over the past week.

Mr Bosdet added: “The Government’s Fuel Finder can’t come soon enough.

“Then, maybe, drivers will see more timely and competitive fuel price movement, and that includes all the small businesses that filled up their vans, trucks and lorries on Monday morning and found next to no relief.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve D.
Steve D.
54 minutes ago

Just basic greed. If the wholesale cost goes up – virtually immediately the prices at the pumps rises too but if it drops it takes days, sometimes if ever, for it to be seen by us. It’s not called rip-off Britain for nothing.

0
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
4 minutes ago
Reply to  Steve D.

Both the big fuel businesses and Brit Gov are like a pair of junkies when it comes to this revenue stream. Rampant dishonesty.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.