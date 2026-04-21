Fuel thefts up 62% from a year ago after surge in pump prices

Fuel thefts have surged by 62% compared with a year ago amid a spike in pump prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East, new figures show.

Data from fuel theft recovery company Pay My Fuel seen by the BBC shows the average weekly rate of drive-offs per forecourt increased from 2.1 in March 2025 to 3.4 in the same month this year.

The business, which provides a service to 1,400 forecourts, said the average value of fuel stolen per incident rose by 46% over the same period.

Since the war in the Middle East began on February 28, the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car with fuel has risen by £14 for petrol and £27 for diesel.

Drive-offs – also known as bilking – involve someone refuelling with no intention of paying, and then leaving.

One forecourt owner reported that the issue is costing him £2,000 per week across five locations.

Ian Wolfenden, director of Pay My Fuel, told the BBC that drive-offs have become “a lot worse”.

He said: “An average drive-off for one of our customers used to be £56, and now it’s gone up to £67.

“So if you consider they’re losing nearly £70 every two days, it’s not insignificant.”

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “Sky-high pump prices might be tempting some to skip the forecourt without paying for their fuel, but this is theft, pure and simple.

“The last thing motorists need right now is for fuel prices to be nudged up still further by the thoughtless and selfish actions of these forecourt thieves.

“The key to preventing these thefts is to ensure those tempted to refuel without paying feel there is a real threat of being caught and punished, knowing that they will be recorded on camera surveillance systems and pursued by the police if they still choose to drive away.”