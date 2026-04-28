Full bank holiday weekend road closure as drivers warned to plan ahead

Motorists are being warned to plan ahead as a key road in Caerphilly will be closed for several days due to emergency repair works.

A full road closure will be in place on Lansbury Park Distributor Road from the Mornington Meadows junction through to the Graham Court junction.

The closure will begin at 8:00 am on Friday, 1 May and will remain in place until 6:00 am on Monday, 4 May.

These emergency works are necessary to carry out structural repairs to the concrete road base, followed by full resurfacing of the affected carriageway. The repairs are essential to maintain the long-term safety and integrity of the road.

During the closure, no through traffic will be permitted. Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes and allow additional travel time.

Residents and nearby businesses should be aware that some noise is expected, particularly during the concrete breaking phase. To minimise overall disruption, crews will be working continuously throughout the weekend to ensure the road is reopened in time for the Monday morning commute.

Caerphilly council have said they appreciate the patience and understanding of residents, businesses, and road users while these essential repairs are carried out.