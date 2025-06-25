Full reopening of Holyhead Port delayed

Stena Line has announced a further delay to the reopening of Terminal 3 in Holyhead Port, following damage that was caused during Storm Darragh in December 2024.

The two berths at the port on Anglesey, which links north Wales and Dublin, were damaged on 7 December, affecting thousands of travellers and deliveries over Christmas.

Businesses in the town also suffered a sharp fall in passing trade.

The terminal, which was originally set to open on July 1, will now re-open fully on July 15.

Whilst Stena Line has operated a full sailing schedule since the reopening of Terminal 5 in January, timetable adjustments have been necessary while Terminal 3 remained closed for essential repairs.

Disappointed

Johan Edelman, Stena Line Trade Director (Irish Sea South) said: “Whilst we are disappointed that we cannot return to our normal sailing schedule, we recognise and appreciate the scale and complexity of the specialist work that has been undertaken since December 2024.

“Stena Line has been able to continue to operate its service on the Holyhead – Dublin route with the same frequency via adjustments to the timetable. Stena Line had planned to return to the normal timetable at the start of July, as advised, so I would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience and thank them for their understanding.

“Our customer service teams will be in contact with our customers to minimise any disruption and we look forward to the completion of works and a return to our normal schedule on the 15 July.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “I have spoken with Stena about the berth and understand why it cannot reopen on the 1 July. Whilst this will disappoint some, we must recognise that services have been able to run at normal levels throughout this period, and the delay is for a two-week period. We thank Stena for the update and look forward to the full reopening of the port.”

‘Disappointing’

Following today’s announcement, Ynys Môn MS Rhun ap Iorwerth repeated calls for the Welsh Government to do ‘much more’ to support businesses that were hit hardest by the port’s closure.

He said: “It’s very disappointing to hear of yet another delay to the full reopening of Holyhead Port. On behalf of residents and businesses, I’ve repeatedly called for assurances that there would be no further slippage in the timetable, so this latest setback will understandably cause further frustration locally.

“After a difficult period of disruption and a sharp decline in passing trade, we need assurances from the port’s owners that it will open no later than July 15. The Welsh Government must also do much more than they have done so far to support businesses that were hit hardest by the port’s closure.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

