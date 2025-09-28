Fund launched to help Welsh tourism businesses weather-proof attractions

Small tourism and hospitality businesses across Wales will be able to access a new £1.75m fund designed to help them welcome visitors whatever the weather.

Building on the success of the first phase of the Weather-Proofing Fund, the new scheme will provide grants to help small enterprises invest in facilities that protect visitors from the elements and improve the quality of their experience.

Grants ranging from £5,000 to £20,000 are available to support projects such as covered outdoor seating, dining pods, or improved surfacing and drainage.

The scheme is open to businesses employing between nine and 49 full-time staff that have been trading for at least a year, including accommodation providers, food and drink venues, and outdoor activity operators.

Shelter

Tourist attractions that benefited from the first round of funding have already seen the difference it can make. Dan-Yr-Ogof Showcaves, for example, installed a land train shelter and a roof over its ticket office.

Co-owner Ashford Price said the investment had enhanced the visitor experience: “Our visitors now have sheltered areas to use before making their way into the caves or while waiting for the charity land train. On some days, staying dry that little bit longer can be invaluable.”

Commitment

Announcing the second phase of funding, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans said it reflected the Welsh Government’s commitment to supporting a vital sector of the economy.

“I was delighted by the uptake of the first round of our weather-proofing fund, and this additional investment demonstrates our support for businesses that play such a crucial role in Wales’ economy,” she said.

“By investing in weather-proofing measures, we are helping businesses extend their trading opportunities, attract more visitors, improve experiences and ultimately increase stay and spend across Wales. The fund will allow our smaller tourism businesses to give a warm Welsh welcome year-round.”

The scheme forms part of Wales’ “Year of Croeso” campaign, which aims to highlight the country’s all-year-round tourism offer.

The new Weather-Proofing Fund opens for applications on 29 September and closes at 1pm on 27 October 2025. Further information is available via the Visit Wales website.