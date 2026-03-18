Funding awarded to protect Wales’ rich burial ground heritage

Emily Price

A funding pot worth hundreds of thousands of pounds has been awarded to protect and celebrate the rich heritage found within burial grounds across Wales.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund allocated the £382,852 boost under the Places of Worship strategic initiative in a bid to protect historic burial sites that have become increasing at risk.

Hafanau Heddwch (Havens of Peace) will be led by national burial ground heritage charity Caring for God’s Acre, in partnership with the Church in Wales.

At present, the scheme is expected to last two year – with plans for a further five years of delivery if successful.

Burial grounds in Wales contain some of the most precious and threatened heritage, ranging from small Medieval rural churchyards to large Victorian city cemeteries, spanning different cultures, religions and centuries.

The project hopes to encourage community volunteers to be involved and take a pro-active role in looking after these special places.

Hafanau Heddwch will undertake six pilot projects involving more than 50 burial grounds across Wales, focusing on safeguarding and showcasing the wildlife, built heritage and social history they contain, including headstones, monuments, wildflowers, ancient trees and records of the lives of those who lived in these communities.

The project aims to transform how burial ground heritage is secured for future generations.

Many burial grounds can be havens for wildlife, containing species which were once common across Wales, and many have a fragment of now rare unimproved meadow.

Mature and veteran trees can provide food, shelter, and places for nesting birds, whilst the many invertebrates living in the greenery growing in burial grounds are food for other species.

Wildlife

Stone walls and monuments create habitats for amphibians, reptiles, small mammals, and invertebrates as well as for ferns, mosses and liverworts whilst also offering a refuge for many of our 2,000 plus lichen species.

Welsh churchyards contain over half of the ancient, veteran and notable yews in the UK – itself a globally important population.

Experts say these heritage hotspots can, with the correct intervention, be at the heart of local nature recovery whilst providing a freely accessible, peaceful and interesting green space for local residents and visitors.

Andrew White, Director for Wales, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Hafanau Heddwch will help protect and celebrate the rich heritage found within burial grounds across Wales.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, this project will empower communities to care for these special places, safeguard their natural and historic features and create new opportunities for people to connect with the stories they hold for generations to come.

“From ancient stone walls and burial markers to later slate and stone headstones, the built heritage reveals the skill of crafts people and changing styles and fashions over the centuries.

“Burial grounds give us a tangible glimpse into the past, how people lived, what work they did, how communities changed over the centuries, as well as patterns of migration and immigration.

“As well as focussing on the local value of these special places, the project will feed into the Representative Body of The Church in Wales’ Net Zero Strategic Approach.”

Care

Alex Glanville, Church in Wales Director of Property Strategy, said: “Our 1200 churchyards across Wales are precious places for communities and nature.

“They tell the stories of the lives of many Welsh people and host important plants and animals. We are excited about this project as it should enable even better care of these places through wider engagement with people and environment focussed management.”

Hafanau Heddwch Project Manager Mick Clifton said: “This project is open to all burial grounds and cemetery managers, owners and volunteers throughout Wales of any denomination or none.

“For more information or to become involved, please contact me at [email protected]”