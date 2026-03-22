Funding boost for Welsh charity’s work to protect vulnerable children

A new funding boost will support efforts to tackle the criminal exploitation of children in Wales.

The charity Action for Children has been awarded almost £5 million over three years from The National Lottery Community Fund to strengthen its work with vulnerable young people across the UK, including a significant focus on Wales.

The investment will guarantee the continuation of the charity’s exploitation intervention service in Flintshire, where it works with children and families at risk of being drawn into criminal activity such as county lines drug dealing.

The programme supports young people aged 11 to 18 through intensive one-to-one work, mentoring and help to stay in or return to education, employment or training.

Many of the mentors have lived experience of exploitation, providing relatable support to those who may struggle to engage with traditional services.

The new funding will also allow the charity to expand its work, including opening five additional intervention services across the UK over the next year. In Flintshire existing provision will be secured and built upon.

Action for Children’s work has become an important part of how public bodies respond to exploitation in Wales. The organisation works with the Welsh Government, local authorities and safeguarding partners to shape policy and frontline support.

The latest investment will enable that work to continue, with a particular focus on supporting girls, looked-after children and those on the edge of care — groups identified as being at heightened risk.

One young person supported by the service in Wales, who didn’t wish to be identified, said: “I was selling drugs and didn’t want to be involved in it anymore, so I tried to leave. The person I was working for wasn’t happy that I wanted to stop selling for him and gave me a broken jaw.

“It was dark, it was scary… I didn’t like my life… I wanted to take my own life. I didn’t want to be here. Without the help from Action for Children, I would be in jail or I would be dead. I would not be here.”

Laurie Ryall, National Director for Action for Children in Wales, said the funding would make a significant difference locally and nationally.

‘Devastating consequences’

“We see the harsh reality of criminal exploitation in our intervention services every day. The harm done to children and young people at the hands of exploiters is harrowing and has devastating consequences for them, their families and communities.

“For Flintshire, this funding is a beacon of hope and means we can build on the fantastic work already happening in our service there. This work has transformed young lives in the county and, importantly, we are also helping to shape how policy makers, commissioners and services across Wales respond to criminal exploitation.

“The evidence shows that our approach works — it keeps young people safe, supports them back into education or employment, and helps them build brighter futures.”

Since 2020, the charity’s exploitation intervention services have supported more than 650 children and families across the UK.