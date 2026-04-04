Funding boost to strengthen Welsh brewing skills

Wales’ brewing industry is set to benefit from a major investment in skills and training after funding was secured to roll out a new advanced qualification for brewers.

The Level 4 Brewing Diploma will be introduced across Wales through a partnership involving the Welsh Government Drinks Cluster, FDQ and Medr Cymru, with ministers saying it will help future-proof the sector.

The qualification is designed to support brewers in developing high-level technical skills, while addressing long-standing gaps in advanced training within the industry.

Welcoming the announcement, Huw Irranca-Davies said the investment would strengthen a sector that plays a key role in Wales’ food and drink economy.

“The brewing sector forms an important part of Wales’ food and drink landscape, contributing to local economies, skills and innovation,” he said.

“Welsh breweries continue to demonstrate ambition, innovation and a commitment to quality, and this new qualification will give them the tools they need to keep building on that success.

“By supporting the introduction of the Level 4 Brewing Diploma, we are investing directly in the future of the industry, ensuring brewers can access the high-level technical training required to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.”

He added that the programme would help secure long-term growth and further enhance Wales’ reputation for producing high-quality beer.

The diploma, developed by FDQ, is the first advanced brewing qualification of its kind to be delivered through an awarding organisation operating in both Wales and England.

It is aimed at those already working in the sector, as well as learners seeking to progress into more senior roles, such as head brewer or production lead.

Course content will focus on brewing science, quality control, process optimisation and operational decision-making, alongside sustainability and efficiency.

To ensure the qualification reflects the needs of the industry, a working group of Welsh breweries helped shape its development.

Those involved included Felinfoel Brewery, Monty’s Brewery, Magic Dragon Brewery, Purple Moose Brewery and Wild Horse Brewing Co.

The group brought together a range of perspectives, from long-established family-run operations to newer craft breweries.

Pamela Honeyman, director of Monty’s Brewery, said access to advanced training would be crucial for the sector’s continued growth.

“We’re proud to have contributed to the development of this diploma,” she said.

“Access to advanced technical training is essential for driving quality, efficiency and innovation, and the Level 4 Brewing Diploma will give our team the opportunity to develop new skills and progress within the industry.”

Dave Faragher, managing director of Wild Horse Brewing Co, said the industry-led approach had ensured the qualification reflected the realities of modern brewing.

“The opportunity for Welsh brewers to benefit from practical and technical training is incredibly valuable,” he said.

“We’re delighted to have helped shape it and look forward to seeing the impact across the sector.”

Pathway

Industry leaders say the diploma will help employers develop talent internally, while providing a recognised pathway for career progression.

Matthew Bell, head of engagement at FDQ, said the programme marked a significant step forward for skills development in the sector.

“It has been designed by the industry to equip learners with the higher-level technical knowledge and practical competence required for senior brewing roles,” he said.

“This diploma supports apprentices at a pivotal stage in their career, fostering both industry expertise and long-term professional progression.”

The programme is now open for applications, with brewers across Wales able to apply for both places and funding support.