Funding boosts for Wales-Ireland  research collaboration

A total of €584,378 has been announced for eight collaborative research projects between Welsh and Irish universities.

Ireland’s Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless TD, and Wales’ Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans MS, have announced the support which is from the Research Alliance Award initiative.

Launched in December 2024 by the Wales Innovation Network (WIN) and Taighde Éireann – Research Ireland, the Research Alliance Award is a collaborative funding programme designed to strengthen Ireland-Wales research ties and develop competitive grants for Horizon Europe, the EU’s key funding programme for research and innovation.

Research partnerships

The funding will support research partnerships across a range of disciplines, from neurodegenerative therapies to sustainable energy and AI-driven environmental solutions.

Mr Lawless said: “The Research Alliance Award highlights the strong ties between Ireland and Wales and the immense potential of our academic communities working together. By investing in these innovative projects, we are paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries and solutions that will benefit both our countries and the wider European community.

“We look forward to seeing how these collaborations develop into larger-scale initiatives that deliver real-world impact.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, added: “We want to create a dynamic future for ourselves, championing innovation and new technologies to support a greener Wales, with better health, better jobs and prosperity for all.

“The Research Alliance Award funding is a fantastic opportunity for academic organisations in Wales and Ireland to forge new partnerships in a bid to tackle complex challenges with government support – per the ambitions of the Ireland-Wales Shared Statement and Joint Action Plan 2021 to 2025. I look forward to seeing this initiative further build Wales’ reputation as a magnet for collaboration and excellence in innovation.”

The awarded projects include:

NEURAL: Next-gen Edge AI for Universal Real-time Seizure Alert – a collaboration between University College Dublin and Cardiff University

A New Alliance to Address the Threat of Phytophthora infestans, the “Plant Destroyer” – a collaboration between University College Cork and Aberystwyth University

Irish-Welsh Collaboration for Advancing Anode-Free Sodium Metal Battery Innovations – a collaboration between University of Limerick and Swansea University

The Research Alliance Award provides seed funding to researchers in Ireland and Wales to develop joint proposals for Horizon Europe and other European funding programmes over the duration of four to 12 months.

Universities Wales Chair, Paul Boyle, added: “The UK’s re-association to Horizon Europe in 2024 is a great opportunity for Welsh researchers to be part of the world’s largest research collaboration programme.

“This joint programme between the Wales Innovation Network and Research Ireland provides support for Welsh researchers to build new ties and strengthen existing partnerships with their Irish counterparts. I am delighted WIN can facilitate this initiative to showcase the excellence of Welsh research on an international stage and build collaborations to address global challenges.”

