Funding confirmed for bridge owned by MOD

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A bridge owned by the Ministry of Defence leading to playing fields will be reopened to the public, it has been confirmed.

The Inglis Bridge, which leads into Vauxhall Fields in Monmouth has been closed on “public safety” grounds since an inspection by structural engineers in September 2024.

It has been an established public right of way after it was built by the army in 1931 and is still in the ownership of the Ministry of Defence.

The MoD had come under fire from Monmouthshire County Council over what it called a “lack of progress” in reopening the bridge.

Confirmation

The Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales, which maintains the bridge on behalf of the MoD, has now confirmed funding to restore the listed bridge is in place.

A spokesman said: “RFCA for Wales is pleased to confirm funding has been made available to support the refurbishment works to the listed Inglis Bridge and re-establish the public right of way across it.

“We are now working closely with technical officers at Monmouthshire County Council and our industry partners and will shortly tender the project.

“It is recognised that the continued closure of the bridge has represented a significant inconvenience and we wish to assure the local community we are working as quickly as possible to restore safe access across the bridge. Further updates will be provided as appropriate in due course.”

Delight

Monmouthshire County Council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby last week had said she was “delighted” the money had been been made available.

She said: “The Monmouth community should feel rightly proud that their persistence in demanding a swift reopening has been fully met. We will all look forward to crossing the bridge safely once again.”

The Grade-ll listed structure was closed to vehicles in 2018, prompting calls for repairs and renovations, but had remained a vital link for pedestrians and cyclists.

