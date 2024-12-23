Funding cuts will have ‘dire consequences’ for domestic abuse victims

Funding cuts and the increase in employers’ national insurance contributions will have “dire consequences” for victims of domestic and sexual violence, charities have warned.

On Monday, a group of victims’ and women’s charity leaders wrote to the Prime Minister warning him that the upcoming moves will put the Government’s mission to halve violence against women and girls (VAWG) “in jeopardy”.

In the joint letter, Rape Crisis England and Wales, Victim Support, Welsh Women’s Aid, Imkaan and Women’s Aid Federation of England, have said the cut to core police and crime commissioner budgets will leave them “no choice” but to make redundancies and reduce “lifeline” support services for victims.

Threat

According to the organisations, offences related to violence against women currently account for 20% of all police recorded crime and support for survivors is needed “now more than ever”.

Redundancies and loss of staff is a “threat to the longevity” of the violence-against-women sector, with charities struggling to afford to pay crucial, specialist staff well, the organisations said.

The open letter states that, according to the Rape Crisis England and Wales survey report, a third of Rape Crisis centres are expecting to issue redundancy notices before the end of the financial year, with 30% of directors concerned they will have to close their centre down.

Both the funding cut and the increase in employers’ national insurance contributions will take effect from April next year.

The national insurance increase alone, the charities say, is likely to cost them “many millions of pounds”.

Letter

The letter, signed by leaders from the five organisations and addressed to Sir Keir Starmer, reads: “Our vital support services are needed now more than ever, so by cutting funding and raising national insurance, this government is putting their future in danger and potentially denying a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of women and girls who have experienced gender-based violence.

“If these moves go ahead, we believe your mission to halve VAWG is in jeopardy.”

It continues: “The Government has repeatedly said it is protecting services for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence, but as providers of these services, this is not the reality.

“National insurance increases mean that services face cuts in real-terms.”

The charities have asked for an uplift in their funding as a result, as well as a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss these issues and continued support for victims.

Chief executive of Victim Support Katie Kempen said: “Closing our doors to vulnerable victims of crime is the last thing we want to do. But we could be left with no choice.

“The Government must immediately reverse planned cuts and instead increase the victims’ services grant to cover national insurance rises.

“If they don’t, the stark reality is that people who have experienced the shock and trauma of crime, including domestic abuse and sexual violence survivors, will have to go without vital support.”

Head of external affairs at Women’s Aid Federation of England Isabelle Younane said: “Domestic abuse is a national emergency, and yet our network of lifesaving services across the country is at risk of dismantling due to decades of underfunding and rising costs.

“Unless all women and children are able to access the specialist support they need to flee abuse and rebuild their lives, the Government risks undermining its welcome pledge to halve violence against women and girls in the next 10 years.

“We urge the Prime Minister to put these vital services on a secure financial footing and deliver on his manifesto commitment to the British people.”

The Government has been approached for comment.

