Funding launched for natural solutions to flooding in Wales

Up to £300,000 in funding is being made available for projects across Wales aimed at tackling flooding, reducing sewage pollution and improving water quality through more natural drainage solutions.

Applications are now open for the Natural Resources Wales (NRW) grant scheme to support the development of small-scale, retro-fit, sustainable urban drainage systems (SuDS).

When the sewer network fills with rainwater and is overloaded, this can lead to storm overflows discharging diluted sewage into rivers, streams and coastal waters.

Sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) use natural features such as permeable pavements, wetland creation, soakaways and rain gardens to absorb and manage rainwater, reducing pressure on drains and preventing excess water from flowing into rivers and streams.

Up to £300,000 is available in this round of funding to allow applicants to undertake detailed design studies to tackle issues on existing sites, with the potential to develop small-scale, retro-fit schemes via a future competitive grant.

At this stage NRW is looking to support projects between £30,000 and £60,000.

Applicants will need to demonstrate how their project would use innovation to improve current approaches, as well as demonstrating how they would reduce carbon emissions, enhance biodiversity, and provide health and wellbeing benefits to the local community.

Jill Howells, NRW’s Lead Specialist Advisor for the Water Capital Programme, said: “Sustainable drainage solutions have an important role to play in contributing to how we tackle both the climate and nature emergencies whilst supporting wellbeing.

“Intense rainfall events are becoming increasingly common, and our current drainage systems do not have the capacity to cope with heavy rainfall.

“Combined with a growing population and an ageing sewerage network, this creates an urgent need for innovative solutions to reduce the amount of surface water entering our drains and, subsequently, our rivers through storm overflows.

“As well as providing practical solutions to urban challenges, these schemes can play an important role in reducing urban heat and localised flooding, improving water quality, creating valuable aquatic habitats, and enhancing public spaces within urban areas.”

The grant programme is being funded by Welsh Government and applications must be submitted by midnight on 31 January 2027.

NRW also plans to run two webinars where potential applicants can find out more and ask questions about the process. Full details about the scheme and how to apply are on the NRW website at Natural Resources Wales / Grants and funding.