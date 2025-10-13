Funding secured for first phase of Old Library transformation

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (RWCMD) has received a £2 million legacy donation securing funding for the first phase of its ambitious redevelopment of Cardiff’s historic Old Library.

The announcement comes as the College confirmed it has also secured planning permission to begin work on the city-centre site at the end of October.

The £2m gift from the Foyle Foundation, alongside £1.2m from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Fund and support from Salix’s Digarbon loan scheme, ensures the first stage of the project is fully financed.

Additional contributions towards the projects had already come from Sir Howard and Jennifer Stringer, an anonymous donor, and the Simon Gibson Charitable Trust.

Accessible

Phase one of the redevelopment, due for completion in summer 2026, will focus on making the building’s entrance more welcoming and accessible, with new steps, ramps and a foyer designed to encourage public use.

The forecourt will feature the “Foyle Steps” and “Foyle Stages” in recognition of the Foundation’s gift, offering space for free performances and community activity.

RWCMD principal Helena Gaunt said the redevelopment would help the College fulfil its ambition of becoming a “people’s conservatoire”.

She added: “This unique opportunity reflects our determination to make the arts central to society, to connect with diverse communities, and to co-create inspiring performances and meaningful participation.”

Community asset

David Hall, chief executive of the Foyle Foundation, said the grant would ensure the Old Library was brought “back into public use” as a community asset and national resource for Wales.

The project will create a new 250-seat performance venue – the Sir Howard Stringer Studio – and restore listed historic features while improving acoustics and energy efficiency.

It will also act as an extension of the College’s existing campuses, with students and staff using the site for teaching, workshops and rehearsals.

Cardiff Council leader Huw Thomas welcomed the investment, calling the Old Library “an important part of Cardiff’s history” whose transformation would put music and performance “firmly at the heart of the city’s future”.