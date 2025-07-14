Funding secured to transform historic Shire Hall into heritage museum

A landmark heritage project is set to move forward after receiving a major funding boost aimed at preserving and revitalising cultural spaces.

Monmouthshire County Council has been awarded a significant grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to support the transformative Shire Hall Project.

The funding will enable the council to enhance the Shire Hall, located in the heart of Monmouth, into an accessible destination where diverse stories can be discovered, celebrated, and shared.

The project will include the development of new galleries, the installation of a modern heating system, and the creation of versatile spaces to support income generation. These improvements will ensure the long-term sustainability of the Grade I listed building and increase its environmental efficiency.

The project will also focus on community participation and volunteering, with a range of activities and events planned to engage a wider audience.

Transformation

Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing & Tourism, Cllr Sara Burch, said: “The National Lottery Heritage Fund, together with support from Welsh Government and local funds, will allow us to transform Shire Hall into a wonderful museum, showcasing the Nelson Collection and the history of Monmouth and telling many other important stories in accessible and engaging ways. We will continue to work with the people of Monmouth and Monmouth Town Council to bring this vision to life.”

Andrew White, The National Lottery Heritage Fund Director for Wales, said: “We know that heritage can play a huge role in bringing people together and creating a sense of pride in people’s hometowns and cities, and in turn boosting the local economy.

“That is why we’re delighted to award £1.5 million to transform Monmouth’s historic Shire Hall into an inspiring community museum.”

Improvements

Mr White continued: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this vital funding will preserve internationally significant collections while creating an accessible cultural hub where this important heritage can be enjoyed by future generations for many years to come.”

The improvements to Shire Hall will make it a place where everyone’s heritage can be enjoyed, and the new facilities will provide better conditions for the internationally significant collections housed within.

The council has also received grant funding from the Welsh Government’s Cultural Transformational Capital Programme for the Shire Hall project.

For more information about the Shire Hall project, please visit: www.monlife.co.uk/heritage/the-shire-hall/