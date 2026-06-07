Fundraiser named Wales’ only winner at prestigious national awards

Nation.Cymru staff

A ScoutsCymru fundraiser has been recognised with a national award after helping secure new opportunities for young people across Wales.

Shanty, Fundraising Officer at ScoutsCymru, took home the Newcomer of the Year award at the National Fundraising Awards 2026 on 4 June 2026.

The ceremony was held at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London, hosted by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising. The award was sponsored by Hynt.

The Newcomer of the Year category, which attracted hundreds of entries from across the UK, recognises individuals who have made an impact early in their fundraising careers.

Shanty was one of two finalists from Wales across the whole of the awards, and the only Welsh winner on the night, making the achievement particularly significant for the Welsh charity sector.

Her work has helped secure funding for a range of initiatives that support young people across Wales, including international experiences, leadership development opportunities, and projects that would not otherwise have been possible.

Speaking after receiving the award, Shanty said: “I am absolutely thrilled and still a little overwhelmed. To be recognised alongside so many talented fundraisers from across the UK is incredibly special.

“Fundraising is always a team effort and this award reflects the support of so many people.

“I’d like to thank everyone at ScoutsCymru, particularly the brilliant staff team and those incredible volunteers I work with on international trips and projects, who put so much time and energy into creating life-changing opportunities for young people.

“Being surrounded by more than 300 fundraisers from charities of all sizes was genuinely inspiring. Some were at the start of their careers, while others had dedicated decades to fundraising, but everyone in the room shared the same goal of making a positive difference through the causes they support.”

Significant contribution

Kerrie Gemmill, Chief Executive of ScoutsCymru, said: “Shanty never ceases to amaze me. Being the sole fundraiser in a small organisation is no easy task, but her resilience, passion and determination are remarkable.

“She has already made a significant contribution to ScoutsCymru, securing funding that is helping more young people across Wales access opportunities, develop skills and experience adventures they may not otherwise have had.

“To be recognised on a national stage from such a strong field of entrants is a tremendous achievement. The fact that Shanty was one of only two finalists from Wales and the only Welsh winner on the night makes this award even more special.

“We are incredibly proud of her and delighted to see her hard work, dedication and commitment recognised in this way.”