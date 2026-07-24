Fundraising dads to summit 22 Welsh peaks in four days

A group of dads have announced their biggest and boldest fundraising challenge yet, planning to summit 22 of Wales’ highest points in just four days.

The ‘Tŷ Hafan Dads Group’ supported by Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice will climb the highest point in all of Wales’ 22 local authority areas.

Starting on 1 July 2027, the Catch22Peaks challenge will see the 20-strong group climb, hike and mountain bike a total ascent of 6,750 meters – the equivalent of climbing Yr Wyddfa seven times – starting on Ynys Môn and finishing at Tŷ Hafan in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Their aim is to raise more than £40,000 in the process to support children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Paul Fears, leader of the Tŷ Hafan Dads group, said: “This is possibly our most ambitious challenge to date and we’re already in training to achieve our goal.

“But we could not have better motivation because as the fathers, uncles and family friends of children with life-shortening conditions, we’ve all either benefited from support from Tŷ Hafan, or seen the impact of support provided up close.

“I’m doing this in memory of my son Greg, who we lost in 2023. However tough it gets for us, we know that the challenges we’re facing are nowhere near those faced by our children and others like them.

“So our goal is simple – to raise as much money as we can for Tŷ Hafan so more people can get help like we do.”

It will be the first Tŷ Hafan Dads Group challenge for Jordan Mullins, from Quakers Yard, Merthyr Tydfil.

“This will be my first challenge and I’m doing it for my son Bowden,” he said. “It will be nice to give back to Tŷ Hafan and share the experience with other dads.”

James Davies-Hale, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice said: “This will be the fourth extreme challenge this group of Tŷ Hafan dads have taken on and they have raised more than £160,000 for the charity so far.

“Through their Catch22Peaks Challenge they now want to take that total over £200,000.

“We’re in awe of what these guys have achieved already and I would encourage everyone to get behind them to help them succeed.”

In 2018, 20 fathers, uncles, friends and sponsors took on the #5in55 challenge, climbing five of the highest mountains in the UK in 52 hours.

They raised more than £40,000 and they won Team Fundraiser of the Year in the 2018 Just Giving Awards.

In 2021 the group climbed the five highest mountains in north Wales followed by the five highest in South Wales, and then cycled from Brecon to their finish line in Cardiff Bay, completing their #10nTaff challenge in just 55 hours.

And in 2024 the group cycled, hiked and kayaked the length of Wales in just four days completing their #BikeBoatBoot challenge.

To find out more and to support go to: Catch22Peaks – JustGiving

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