Fundraising push begins for Cardiff Half Marathon charity runners

Jules Millward

With just under eight months to go until race day on Sunday 4 October 2026, participants who have signed up to run for charityj are now being encouraged to start their fundraising and raise as much as they can for their chosen cause.

Those who manage to raise £200 or more during Cardiff Half’s Charity Week (Monday 9th- Sunday 15th February) will also be automatically entered into a prize draw to win the ultimate race day experience.

The prize includes:

A hotel stay for two in Cardiff on Saturday 3 October

Finish line hospitality pass for two, for you and an accompanying spectator to enjoy a range of refreshments and the best view of the finish line

A £30 Wagamama voucher to enjoy a post-race meal

Fundraising must take place via the Enthuse fundraising platform in order for runners to be entered into the competition. The winner will be drawn at random and announced shortly after Charity Week.

Charity Week is an important milestone in the Cardiff Half calendar and the Make Your Mark campaign aims to highlight the importance of the need for people to fundraise when taking up a charity spot in the race.

The money raised by runners at the Cardiff Half Marathon helps fund essential research, critical services and builds awareness that makes a significant difference to a whole host of good causes.

For those whose circumstances have changed or can no longer take part due to injury or illness, it’s really important they contact their charity to let them know, as they’re able to return their space to their charity to allow it to be allocated to another fundraiser.

Annabelle Mason, Head of Partnerships at Run 4 Wales, said: “Charity fundraising is a huge part of the Cardiff Half Marathon with over £4 million raised each year.

“Charities rely heavily on donations to ensure they’re able to fund their important work, which is why it’s so important their spaces are used as intended as it can make a real difference.

“We’re excited to help give a boost of extra motivation to kickstart many runners’ fundraising pages with our Charity Week competition and look forward to seeing all of our charities, and their supporters, in October.”

Elite races

Currently sponsored by Oysho, the Cardiff Half Marathon was founded in 2003 by Banardos and has grown significantly, becoming one of Europe’s largest half marathons and Wales’ mass participation and multi-charity fundraising events.

It has become so popular that Run 4 Wales introduced a ballot for the 2026 race. over 29,000 runners registered to take part in last year’s record breaking event, alongside world-class athletes in a trio of fiercely contested men’s, women’s and wheelchair elite races, with a new course record of 59:22 set by Yismaw Dillu in the men’s race.

Cardiff Half now offers a full weekend of activities, including family friendly events, with the Cardiff Half Junior racing preceding the Sunday race the day before.

Starting outside Cardiff Castle, the mostly flat route takes the runners past iconic landmarks, including The Principality Stadium, Cardiff Bay Barrage, The Sendedd, and the scenic Roath Park Lake, before tackling the notorious ‘Hell Hill’ at the bottom of Fairoak road, a mean feat for some when you are just over a mile from the finish line.

Runners are cheered on by the thousands of spectators who turn up each year to show their support, with many offering sweets, water and an encouraging Welsh atmosphere along the way.

While the ballot closed in October, those wanting to run may still be able to sign up for charity spaces.

For more information or for some useful tips on how to make the most of your fundraising page visit the website.

Competition terms and conditions can be viewed here.