Further £11 million confirmed to help Welsh councils with storm recovery

The Welsh Government has announced a further £11.2 million in funding to support local authorities as they recover from storms across Wales in recent years.

£10.2 million will be allocated in 2026-27 to Carmarthenshire and Monmouthshire councils to support their recovery from flooding in November 2025.

Additional funding of almost £1 million will be provided this financial year to Merthyr Tydfil Council to meet the ongoing costs of remediating the sinkhole caused by Storm Bert.

The announcement builds on the £2.5 million already made available to affected communities in Monmouthshire following Storm Claudia in November 2025.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: “The storms of late 2025 caused real hardship for communities right across Wales, and I am determined that no council should be left to bear those costs alone.

“This additional funding builds on the support we have already provided and underlines the Welsh Government’s continued commitment to helping councils support their communities to rebuild after these devastating events.

“I want residents in Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire and Merthyr Tydfil to know that the Welsh Government stands with them as they continue to recover and rebuild.”