Further concerns raised in Senedd over Reform’s links to Russia

Emily Price

Members of the Senedd have raised further concerns about Reform UK’s links to Russia.

During Questions the the First Minister on Tuesday (October 7), Baroness Eluned Morgan said the integrity of Wales’ democracy was “non-negotiable”.

Reform UK has come under scrutiny after the party’s former Welsh leader Nathan Gill admitted to taking bribes in return for making pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament.

Gill will be sentenced in November and is expected to be jailed.

By pleading guilty, he has avoided the need for a trial at which more detailed evidence about his criminality could have emerged in open court.

Interference

It sparked calls from anti-corruption campaigners and the Liberal Democrats for fresh investigations into Russian interference in British politics.

Reform Wales has faced further questions over their choice of candidate for the upcoming Caerphilly by-election – Llyr Powell.

Mr Powell worked as a constituency caseworker for Gill while he was an MEP – he has strongly denied any knowledge of is former employer’s wrong doing.

Speaking in the Senedd, the First Minister said Gill accepting Russian bribes “is not just corruption – it’s a flashing warning sign”.

Her comments came following a question from Labour MS Jenny Rathbone who asked what discussions Welsh ministers had had with the UK Government about preventing foreign money from interfering with Welsh politics.

Baroness Morgan said the Welsh Government was working with the UK security minister’s Defending Democracy Taskforce.

She added that Wales had also gone further, shutting our foreign money with the Elections Act.

The legislation has reformed and modernised the way Senedd elections and local elections are held in Wales.

‘Misinformation’

Ms Rathbone warned that Elon Musk was “still piling money into social media” adding that American, Russian and Australian billionaires own most of the methods of communications and are endeavouring to influence the we way we run our country”.

The Cardiff Central MS asked the FM whether the communications regulator Ofcom could be given further powers to “double down” on the spread of misinformation online.

Responding her Labour colleague, Baroness Morgan highlighted that Reform UK had vowed to repeal the Online Safety Act.

The legislation makes tech companies legally responsible for protecting users from illegal content and harmful material – particularly for children.

The First Minister said: “I’m really concerned about this. What kind of political movement sees age checks for pornography as an attack on freedom?

“I’m really pleased that Ofcom is taking this seriously. I would not want to see that repealed and I don’t think the majority of people in Wales would want to see that.

“Therefore I would ask them to look at the detail of the very rare policies that do exist in Reform’s armoury – this is one of them.”

The Tory Senedd group similarly raised further concerns about Reform UK’s links to Russia.

Welsh Conservative MS Sam Rowlands described the party as a “clear and present danger” to Wales’ democracy.

Recent polling trends suggest that Reform and Plaid Cymru will battle it out to be biggest party at the 2026 Senedd elections.

‘False narrative’

Speaking in the Chamber, Mr Rowlands raised concerns that Nathan Gill’s links to Russia were “not an isolated incident”.

He said: “The current Reform leader in Wales – who notably doesn’t live in Wales – is Nigel Farage.

“He has previously expressed admiration for Vladimir Putin and has repeated the false Russian narrative that the West provoked the illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

The First Minister said that the recent “appalling” Old Bailey case of Gill “should be taken seriously” because it “showed the risk of political interference”.

She said: “It’s interesting that the number of people in Wales and across the UK who are concerned about this has increased significantly.

“Four years ago about 38% of people were worried about it – today 52% of people are worried about it.

“We all know that there is potential for that happening.

“I think it’s important that we recognise that there is a role to play in defending democracy.”

The First Minister added that the UK Government had confirmed it would be stepping up the Defending Democracy Taskforce’s engagement with Wales as the country heads into the Senedd elections next year.