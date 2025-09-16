Further consultation on GCSE science exams to take place in 2028

Qualifications Wales has confirmed that a fresh consultation on the future of science GCSEs will be held in 2028.

The announcement comes as two new qualifications – GCSE The Sciences (Double Award) and GCSE Integrated Science (Single Award) – are being introduced from September 2026, with results due in summer 2028.

The regulator said the additional consultation would allow time for schools and colleges to embed the new courses before any decision is made on the long-term availability of separate GCSEs in biology, chemistry and physics.

The outcome of the review will be confirmed in spring 2029, with any changes due to take effect from September 2031.

Updates

In the meantime, WJEC’s existing GCSEs in the three individual sciences will continue to be available. The exam board is also seeking views from schools on whether updates are needed to the current qualifications.

Jo Richards, Executive Director of Qualifications Policy and Reform at Qualifications Wales, said the new GCSEs had been specifically designed to support the Curriculum for Wales.

“Development of the new science specifications has progressed well, and we have now approved these qualifications,” she said. “They have been designed to engage learners, provide a solid foundation in scientific study, and ensure progression routes for those continuing to A levels.”

Less content

The double award has been created to prepare students for GCE biology, chemistry and physics, while the single award is aimed at learners who would benefit from a course with less content and is not intended as a pathway to A level sciences.

Qualifications Wales said it recognised the differing views among teachers, colleges and stakeholders over the future of separate sciences. Some centres have already moved to make the double award their main science option, while others want to retain the traditional three-GCSE pathway.

To support schools, WJEC will roll out a package of guidance from 2025 for teachers, including specification walk-throughs, live briefings, teaching events and digital resources.

Commenting on the new consultation, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education, Natahsa Asghar MS said: “After campaigning for the full separate sciences offer for pupils, I am delighted that the Welsh Labour Government has seen sense on this issue.

“Labour’s original plans to scrap separate qualifications in Chemistry, Physics and Biology in favour of a double science GCSE, removing a third of teaching hours for science subjects, risked putting Welsh pupils at a disadvantage to their peers in England and Scotland.

“Labour must now go further and abandon any future consultation and scrap these changes entirely. Welsh pupils deserve certainty and the best possible preparation for a job market that will increasingly demand the skills and knowledge acquired from Chemistry, Physics, and Biology.”